Navy Signs Final EIS for Testing, Training Activities at Pax River Complex

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, May 26, 2022

An EA-18G Growler from Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23 at Naval Air Station Patuxent River conducts a Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band flight test over Southern Maryland. (US Navy photo by Steve Wolff)

The Department of the Navy, after carefully weighing the strategic, operational, and environmental consequences of the proposed action, announces its decision to:

Conduct testing and training as identified in Alternative 2, the Navy’s Preferred Alternative, of the Final Environmental Impact Statement for Testing and Training Activities in the Patuxent River Complex.

Implement this alternative to enable the Navy and other US military services to meet their respective missions.

Continue to implement the full suite of mitigation measures detailed in the PRC Final EIS to avoid or reduce potential environmental impacts during testing and training activities.

The Navy’s mission, under Title 10 US Code Section 8062, is to maintain, train, and equip combat-ready military forces capable of winning wars, deterring aggression, and maintaining freedom of the seas. The decision will enable the Navy to provide sailors and Marines with equipment and technology that operate effectively and safely to support current and projected future military readiness requirements.

The decision concludes the National Environmental Policy Act process that involved years of research, analysis, consultations with state and federal agencies, stakeholder and tribal engagement, and public involvement.

The decision is available on the project website.

It is also available for viewing at local libraries: St. Mary’s County Library in Lexington Park and Charlotte Hall; Calvert Library Southern Branch; Dorchester County Central Library; Somerset County Library Princess Anne Branch; Lancaster Community Library; and Northumberland Public Library.

Further questions may be directed to the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Sustainability Office at 301-342-9902.