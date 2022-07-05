Navy: Series of Mistakes Led to Fuel Leak

The US Navy said that several errors led to the leak of jet fuel in water at Pearl Harbor last year, reports Navy Times. The service’s investigation found that shoddy management and human error caused the leak into the tap water, poisoning thousands of people and forcing military families to leave their homes. The investigation report listed a series of mistakes, beginning on May 6, 2021, when operator error caused a pipe to rupture and 21,000 gallons of fuel to spill when it was being transferred between tanks.

A US Air Force Research Laboratory and the Office of Naval Research are wrapping up their testing of the High Power Joint Electromagnetic Non-Kinetic Strike — HiJENKS — weapon this summer, reports Navy Times. HiJENKS uses microwave technology to disable electronic systems. Testing is taking place at NAS China Lake, CA. The program hasn’t yet designated a platform for the weapon but noted HiJENKS’ smaller footprint means it could be integrated on a wider range of carrier systems.

The U.S. Marine Corps has unveiled new guidance to combat threats posed by propaganda, inaccurate information, and digital influence campaigns waged by world powers such as China and Russia, reports C4ISRNET. More emphasis will be placed on media literacy among the ranks and on the value of verifying information in day-to-day operations. “We’ve been complacent in just assuming information is like the air we breathe” and there is no consequence to using it incorrectly, Marine Corps LT GEN Matthew Glavy said.

Kenneth McNeill, the National Guard chief information officer, said a new plan would allow guardsmen to use personal mobile equipment to perform the same functions in the field during domestic deployments that they would otherwise carry out at a desktop in their offices, reports C4ISRNET. The initiative, called “Bring Your Own Approved Device,” is in a phase III pilot program.

The US Department of Justice has filed an antitrust lawsuit to block Booz Allen Hamilton’s planned acquisition of Reston, VA-based government cybersecurity contractor EverWatch, reports WTOP News.

California-based LIFT Airborne is moving forward with designs for a new helmet for fixed-wing aircraft pilots that promises to ease neck pain and fit better, reports Air Force Times. It’s the first time since the 1980s that the service will overhaul the headgear used by most of its pilots.

The US Navy said will increase its destroyer fleet at Naval Station Rota, Spain, from four to six warships, reports Navy Times. US 6th Fleet officials said the additional warships won’t arrive in Rota until at least fiscal 2024.

As the situation along Ukraine’s borders began to grow more dire earlier this year, the US Air Force rushed to find troops who could pass the Pentagon’s Ukrainian language proficiency test. None of the US Air Force’s linguists spoke Ukrainian, reports Navy Times. Air Force linguists tend to specialize in one of a few key tongues at a time — typically Russian, Mandarin Chinese, Korean, and Arabic. “We have no Ukrainian-specific linguists. We don’t train Ukrainian,” said Staff Sgt. Bobby Brown, airborne language analyst program manager.

Turkey has lifted its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, reports The Associated Press. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted Sweden and Finland to abandon their nonaligned status and apply to join the alliance. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had blocked the move.

Also at last week’s Madrid Summit, NATO introduced a new strategic concept for the alliance and the US announced it is dramatically increasing its footprint in Europe, reports Breaking Defense. The US will be increasing its forces across the continent, starting with the creation of a permanent presence in Poland, made up of the V Corps Headquarters Forward Command Post, an Army garrison headquarters, and a field support battalion. The move, part of a broader increase to NATO’s troop levels in Eastern Europe, means that the Army will have at least four brigade combat teams in Europe at any time, reports Army Times.

Among those who will be honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom medals will be US Navy veteran Sen. John McCain, Air Force BRIG GEN Wilma Vaught, and Gold Star father Khizr Khan, reports Navy Times. A ceremony will be held at the White House on July 7.

Marine veteran Hershel “Woody” Williams, the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, died June 29 at the Huntington, WV, Veterans Affairs hospital named after him, reports Marine Corps Times. He was 98. Williams will lie in honor in the US Capitol as a way to commemorate the service of all the veterans who fought WWII, reports WTOP News.

The House Armed Services Committee is considering extra pay for soldiers to counter the wave of suicides in Alaska and on ships, reports Military.com. Those serving in the frigid arctic and sailors aboard ships undergoing major construction could get monthly stipends.

The Brandon Act, a 6-month-old federal law designed to improve how service members get mental health care, has yet to be put into effect, reports NBC News. The legislation, which allows members of the military to confidentially seek mental health help, was signed into law in December.

GEN Andrew P. Poppas will take charge of Army Forces Command on July 8, reports Army Times. FORSCOM is the largest Army command. It’s charged with generating trained and ready units to US combatant commanders around the world.

Four of five former US Navy officers were convicted last week of conspiracy, bribery, and fraud as part of the “Fat Leonard” corruption scandal, reports The Associated Press. The five were the last of 34 defendants to stand trial on charges they were bought off by defense contractor Leonard Francis, who prosecutors said plied them with prostitutes, Cuban cigars, and free hotel stays, among other things.

An Air Force ROTC cadet from Alaska died in an accident involving a Humvee during a training exercise near Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, reports Air Force Times. Two other cadets were treated for injuries at a Boise hospital and later released.

Miami resident Joseph Fucheck, who claimed to be an ex-US Navy SEAL, was charged with aggravated assault with prejudice in 2020. After the incident, it was discovered that Fucheck falsified Navy certificates and dress uniforms, reports Task & Purpose. Through faulty paperwork, he also had acquired a special license plate for Purple Heart recipients. The Navy had a court order issued to ensure Fucheck quits making the false claim.

Contracts:

Tyonek Services Overhaul Facility – Stennis LLC, Kiln, Mississippi, is awarded an $8,847,124 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. This contract provides maintenance support services for aircraft, aircraft engines and associated components/materials, including diagnostic testing performed with automated equipment, calibration, repair or replacement of damaged or unserviceable parts, components, or assemblies, limited manufacture of parts, and on aircraft/equipment technical assistance to operational level activities for the Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic detachment Patuxent River. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in June 2023. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,657,471 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; four offers were received. Commander Fleet Readiness Center, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N6852022C0010).

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, was awarded a $16,898,282 modification (0003D5) to contract W52P1J-12-G-0028 for maintenance, supply and transportation logistics support services for Army Prepositioned Stocks-5. Work will be performed in Kuwait, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 2, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $16,898,282 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

NIKA Technologies LLC, Rockville, Maryland, was awarded a $15,803,604 modification (P00001) to contract W912DY-21-F-0352 to provide project management, initial outfitting and transition and advisory assistance support for the Defense Health Agency. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, defense-wide funds in the amount of $15,803,604 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Avix-BGI JV II LLC, Yorktown, Virginia, was awarded a $9,993,229 firm-fixed-price contract to provide weapons system simulator training and support for domestic and international combat-capable aircrews. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Lackland, Texas, and Tucson, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 2, 2028. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Air National Guard funds in the amount of $9,993,229 were obligated at the time of the award. US National Guard Bureau’s Directorate of Acquisitions, Operational Contracting Division, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W9133L-22-C-3007).

ADDX Corp., Alexandria, Virginia (FA8612-22-D-B009); Capella Space Corp., San Francisco, California (FA8612-22-D-B007); AT&T Corp., Oakton, Virginia (FA8612-22-D-B008); Applied Information Sciences Inc., Reston, Virginia (FA8612-22-D-B010); Atmospheric & Space Technology Research Associates LLC, Louisville, Colorado (FA8612-22-D-B011); Credence Management Solutions LLC, Vienna, Virginia (FA8612-22-D-B012); Edge Technologies Inc., Arlington, Virginia (FA8612-22-D-B013); EOS Defense Systems USA Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (FA8612-22-D-B014); Exfo America Inc., Richardson, Texas (FA8612-22-D-B015); Hermeus Corp., Atlanta, Georgia (FA8612-22-D-B016); Ierus Technologies Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (FA8612-22-D-B017); Cyberspace Solutions LLC, Herndon, Virginia (FA8612-22-D-B018); Labelbox Inc., San Francisco, California (FA8612-22-D-B019); Nalej Corp., New York, New York (FA8612-22-D-B020); OST Inc., McLean, Virginia (FA8612-22-D-B021); Praeses LLC, Shreveport, Louisiana (FA8612-22-D-B022); Real-time Innovations Inc., Sunnyvale, California (FA8612-22-D-B023); Riverside Research Institute, New York, New York (FA8612-22-D-B024); Saber Astronautics LLC, Boulder, Colorado (FA8612-22-D-B025); Shared Spectrum Co., Vienna, Virginia (FA8612-22-D-B026); Shield AI Inc., San Diego, California (FA8612-22-D-B027); Skylight Inc., Sarasota, Florida (FA8612-22-D-B028); Sparkcognition Government Systems Inc., Austin, Texas (FA8612-22-D-B029); Tenet 3 LLC, Dayton, Ohio (FA8612-22-D-B031); Trace Systems Inc., Vienna, Virginia (FA8612-22-D-B032); Ultra Electronics Advanced Tactical Systems Inc., Austin, Texas (FA8612-22-D-B033); and BrainGu, Grand Rapids, Michigan (FA8612-22-D-B034), have been awarded a $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2). These contracts provide awardees the opportunity to compete for efforts that support the development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms. The locations of performance are to be determined at the contract direct order level and are expected to be complete by May 28, 2025. These awards are the result of fair and open competition. Air Force Life Cycle Management, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Tactical Air Support Inc., Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a $265,300,000 firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides non-recurring engineering, inspection, modification, and block upgrade efforts for 16 F-5E and six F-5F Tiger II aircraft from a Swiss Confederation configuration to a Navy/Marine Corps N+/F+ configuration. Additionally, this contract procures eight block upgrade retrofits to existing fleet aircraft. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (32%); Emen, Switzerland (16%); Carlsbad, California (8%); Clarksburg, Maryland (7%); Grand Rapids, Michigan (6%); Woodland Hills, California (5%); Olathe, Kansas (5%); Stead, Nevada (5%); Salt Lake City, Utah (3%); Minneapolis, Minnesota (2%); Waco, Texas (2%); Auburn, Alabama (1%); Deerfield, Illinois (1%); Fairborn, Ohio (1%); Avenel, New Jersey (1%); Jupiter, Florida (1%); Camarillo, California (1%); Warner Robbins, Georgia (1%); Franklin, North Carolina (1%); and Nashville, Tennessee (1%), and is expected to be completed in June 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to US Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Warfare Aviation Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042122D0095).

Nakapuna Solutions LLC, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $24,000,000 sole-source, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the maintenance and support services for the Contract/Grant Award Management Information System (CAMIS). This contract provides for the performance of post-award administration on contracts and grants with universities and nonprofit research organizations. These services include but are not limited to payment administration, closeout, purchasing system reviews, negotiation of indirect cost rate agreements, quality assurance, and other efforts needed to facilitate performance under awards to those institutions for the Office of Naval Research (ONR), University Business Affairs, ONR Code 24. CAMIS facilitates cash management of grants and ensures that universities can expend funds at a rate sufficient to protect ONR research budgets. It also tracks other Department of Defense delegated awards from issuance to closeout and has many automatic functions that support monitoring performance, report submission, property administration, and electronic invoice processing. Work will be performed remotely or in Arlington, Virginia. The maximum dollar value, over the seven-year ordering period from Sept. 6, 2022, through Sept. 6, 2029, is $24,000,000. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,100,000 will be obligated on a cost-plus-fixed-fee task order at time of award. The first task order will be issued for a cost-plus-fixed-fee total of $3,123,105. This contract was solicited on a sole source basis under the authority of 10 US Code 2304(c)(5). The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00014-22-D-4002).

Echelon Services LLC, Manassas, Virginia (HS0021-22-C-0004), was awarded a $153,398,872 firm-fixed-price and labor-hour contract for the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA). The contract provides comprehensive cybersecurity support to the current enterprise and transformational cybersecurity support for the future DCSA organizational enterprise. Work will be performed in Quantico, Virginia. This contract is funded with fiscal 2022 DCSA defense working capital funds with $3,908,350 obligated at time of award, and operations and maintenance funds with $4,705,390 obligated at time of award. The anticipated period of performance includes one 12-month base period and four 12-month option periods. The solicitation resulting in this contract was competed and set-aside for seven 8(a) Small Businesses using Federal Acquisition Regulation 19.805 Competitive 8(a) procedures. As a result, seven offers were received. DCSA Acquisition and Contracting, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Maryland and Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association, doing business as Marva Maid Dairy, Newport News, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $12,292,474 firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for fresh milk and other dairy items. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is July 19, 2025. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE300-22-D-V015).

UPDATE: Gaithersburg Farmers Supply Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland (SPE8EC-22-D-0009, $663,584,042), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for commercial construction equipment, issued against solicitation SPE8EC-17-R-0005 and awarded Aug. 29, 2017.

DSA LLC, Gadsden, Alabama, is awarded a $10,365,515 firm-fixed-price modification to previous indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N40080-20-D-0303. The modification provides for the exercise of Option 2 for grounds maintenance and snow removal at installations within Naval District Washington, Washington, D.C. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $30,307,373. Work will be performed in Maryland (48%); Washington, DC (34%); and Virginia (18%) and is expected to be completed by June 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,823,017 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Washington, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $14,906,080 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-15-C-5151 to exercise options for ship integration and test of the Aegis Weapon System. Work under this modification will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (49%); Norfolk, Virginia (15%); San Diego, California (8%); Washington, DC (7%); Pascagoula, Mississippi (6%); Mayport, Florida (4%); Bath, Maine (3%); and various other locations each below 1% (8%) and is expected to be completed by June 2023. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,177,261 (81%); and fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,002,132 (19%) will be obligated at time of award, of which $4,177,261 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Bechtel National Incorporation, Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $759,112,793 modification (P00238) to contract W52P1J-09-C-0012 to support the closure of the Pueblo Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant. Work will be performed in Pueblo, Colorado, with an estimated completion date of March 30, 2026. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $9,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Tetra Tech Inc., San Antonio, Texas (W912PL-22-D-0017); Parsons Government Services Inc., Centreville, Virginia (W912PL-22-D-0018); Arcadis U.S. Inc., Highlands Ranch, Colorado (W912PL-22-D-0019); Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Arlington, Virginia (W912PL-22-D-0020); and AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, California (W912PL-22-D-0021), will compete for each order of the $49,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for environmental remediation services. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2025. US Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles, California, is the contracting activity.

HII Fleet Support Group LLC, Virginia, is awarded a $14,247,320 cost-plus-fixed-fee award delivery order (N62793-22-F-0006) off contract N00024-21-D-4114 providing execution support for USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Refueling Complex Overhaul, Carrier Engineering Maintenance Assist Team (CEMAT). Contractor support includes providing assistance to ship’s force in the preparation, evaluation and execution of work required. Specifically provide technical guidance pertaining to maintenance execution. Provide technical in-process review of work and assist ship’s force to complete corrective action for identified items. Maintain continuing status of jobs assigned for CEMAT technical assistance, and changes of equipment material condition. Where specified provide “hands on” instruction in fault identification and application of current maintenance/repair techniques in accordance with Section C of contract N00024-21-D-4114. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by July 2023. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $14,097,715 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Newport News, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Management Services Group Inc. – Global Technical Systems, Virginia Beach, Virginia, is awarded a $12,373,358 firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee term modification to previously awarded contract N6339419C0008 to exercise options for the procurement of ordnance alteration kits, engineering services, supportability and life cycle support for the Common Processing System equipment. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia (96%); Yokosuka, Japan (2%); Norfolk, Virginia (1%); and Seattle, Washington (1%), and is expected to be completed by July 2023. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,832,109 (63%); fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,293,183 (18%); fiscal 2022 procurement (defense-wide) funds in the amount of $1,808,633 (15%); fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $217,558 (2%); fiscal 2021 procurement (defense-wide) funds in the amount of $129,827 (1%); and fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $92,048 (1%) will be obligated at time of award and funds in the amount of $92,048 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity.

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $16,058,645 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00009) to contract FA7014-21-F-0108 for strategic plans and policy support services. This modification provides funding and exercises Option Year One to continue to provide technical, analytical, operational, programmatic and planning subject matter expertise support for Headquarters Air Force A10, and its component branches, as well as the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Branch missions. Work will be performed in Washington, DC; Hawaii; and Germany, and if all options are exercised, work is expected to be completed Aug. 25, 2026. This award is the result of a competitive acquistion and one offer was received. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $3,577,826 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force District of Washington Contracting Directorate, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Kearney & Co. P.C., Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a $11,723,654 firm-fixed-price modification (P00024) to contract FA7014-22-F-1022 for Headquarters Air Force A5/8 analysis and support modification. This modification provides funding and exercises Option Year Four to continue advisory and assistance services to support total force analysis to include capability and capacity analysis of Air Force mission areas. Work will be performed in Washington, DC, and is expected to be completed July 31, 2023. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and one offer was received. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,439,578 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force District of Washington Contracting Directorate, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Raft LLC, Reston, Virginia, has been awarded an $8,939,811 firm-fixed-price contract for cyber operations. The contract provides software development services used to expand current product lines. Services include software development, patch software packages, data analytics, data archive and retrieval, security implementation, software customization necessary for mission deployment, and other directed product increment software changes. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is expected to be complete by June 30, 2023. This award is the result of a competitive Small Business Set-Aside acquisition; four proposals were received. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,500,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Space Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, California, is the contracting activity (FA8806-22-F-0004).

