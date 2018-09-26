Navy Meteorologists Unveil a Better Weather Prediction System

Navy meteorologists unveil a prediction system to better determine weather models for the military, reports C4ISRnet. The goal is to better identify severe weather and extreme features so “mountains act like mountains, instead of like rolling hills. It’s a higher level of precision,” says one of the meteorologists.

Defense News reports contractors are balking at rule changes they say will hurt profits as well as choke funding for innovation, add bureaucracy, and increase military costs. The Pentagon’s proposed plan to lower the rate of progress and performance payments is sending shockwaves through the industry and invited a backlash from three large trade associations.

Russia is practicing the logistics of modern war in its irregular wars in Ukraine and Syria, including learning new and novel uses of robots, drones, and electronic warfare, reports C4ISRnet.

DoD must move away from a hardware-centric approach and embrace frenzied software development, according to Navy officials. C4ISRnet reports on HACKtheMACHINE, which aims to work with and introduce so-called non-traditional organizations to “cool” Navy problems in the hopes of inspiring talented developers to work with the service.

Five signatories to the Iran nuclear deal will create a financial mechanism to allow their nations to continue trade with Iran, including importing oil, as US sanctions kick in this November, reports Washington Examiner.

DefSec Jim Mattis says Syria policy has not changed after the White House changes Syria policy, reports Task and Purpose.

Russia will supply a S-300 surface-to-air missile system to Syria despite strong Israeli objections, reports Reuters, after Moscow accused Israel of indirectly causing the downing of a Russian military jet in Syria. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Moscow had in the past obliged Israel by refraining from providing Syria with the S-300, but last week’s crash, which killed 15 Russian service members, forced Russia to take “adequate retaliatory measures” to keep its troops safe.

With its largest-ever soybean harvest this fall, US farmers may have no market due to the trade war with China, reports UPI. China was the US’s largest soybean importer, buying nearly 30 percent of America’s soybeans last year. US and China are still hiking tariffs, reports AP.

Mattis is seeking a way ahead for military ties with China, reports VOA. Beijing has postponed military talks in protest of the US decision to impose sanctions over China’s purchase of Russian weaponry. “We believe that we do have to have a relationship with China and Secretary [of State Mike] Pompeo and I are of one mind on this,” Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon. “And so we’re sorting out the way ahead right now.”

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower repair period triples in length, and is now expected to be in the yard until 2019, reports USNI. The carrier’s last 14-month docked availability ran about 24 months. The carrier is the second oldest in the fleet at 41 years old – only outdone by lead ship USS Nimitz (CVN-68) at 43 – and has been among the hardest-run carriers in the fleet, contributing to its maintenance difficulties.

H-53 helos go from boneyard to brand new, reports Defense News. Erichsen Inc., a 47-year-old company in Portland, OR, specializes in manufacturing, maintenance repair, and overhaul of legacy aircraft was selected for the overhaul.

During the recently completed Valiant Shield 2018 exercise, Navy and Air Force successfully deploy a 2,000-pound mine at stand-off range, reports USNI News, from an altitude and speed from outside a presumed enemy’s anti-aircraft range, a first for the US military.

Admiral tapped for promotions despite dinners with “Fat Leonard”, reports The Washington Post.

Lockheed Martin CEO tops Fortune Most Powerful Women list, reports UPI. Marillyn Hewson moved up two spots from No. 3 to unseat General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra at the top of Fortune’s 2018 Most Powerful Women list.

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Sept. 24, 2018.

Contracts:

Universal Consulting Services Inc., Fairfax, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A004); McLane Advanced Technologies LLC, McLean, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A005); Raytheon Co., Waltham, Massachusetts (W52P1J-18-D-A006); Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A007); Credence Management Solutions LLC, Vienna, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A008); Leidos Innovations Corp., Gaithersburg, Maryland (W52P1J-18-D-A009); Unified Business Technologies Inc., Troy, Michigan (W52P1J-18-D-A010); ActioNet Inc., Vienna, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A011); NES Associates LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A012); Excellus Solutions LLC, McLean, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A013); SuprTEK Inc., Ashburn, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A014); IAP Worldwide Services Inc., Cape Canaveral, Florida (W52P1J-18-D-A015); Sabre/DCS/i3 JV (SDI JV), Warrington, Pennsylvania (W52P1J-18-D-A016); SNVC LC, Herndon, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A017); Deloitte Consulting LLP, Arlington, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A018); DIGITALiBiz Inc., Rockville, Maryland (W52P1J-18-D-A019); Teksouth Corp., Gardendale, Alabama (W52P1J-18-D-A020); Summit Technologies LLC, Aldie, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A021); Suntiva LLC, Falls Church, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A022); Agile Defense Inc., Reston, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A023); Array Information Technology Inc., Greenbelt, Maryland (W52P1J-18-D-A024); GRSi (Grove Resource Solutions Inc.), Frederick, Maryland (W52P1J-18-D-A025); CALNET Inc., Reston, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A026); ZenLogic JV, Gainesville, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A027); TA Services of South Carolina LLC, Charleston, South Carolina (W52P1J-18-D-A028); IPKeys Technologies LLC, Stafford, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A029); IT Enterprise Services and Solutions, Vienna, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A030); Maden Technologies, Arlington, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A031); IBM Corp., Bethesda, Maryland (W52P1J-18-D-A032); Hyperion Inc., Reston, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A033); Qbase LLC, Beavercreek, Ohio (W52P1J-18-D-A034); CyberData Technologies Inc., Herndon, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A035); DirectViz Solutions LLC, Chantilly, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A036); BAE Systems Information Solutions Inc., Rockville, Maryland (W52P1J-18-D-A037); American Cyber Inc., Clifton, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A038); SMS Data Products Group Inc., McLean, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A039); 22nd Century Holding LLC, Somerset, New Jersey (W52P1J-18-D-A040); T-Four LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A041); STG Inc., Reston, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A042); Vencedor Technologies LLC, Vienna, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A043); Sentar Inc. Huntsville, Alabama (W52P1J-18-D-A044); AOC Expression LLC, Chantilly, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A045); ManTech Advanced Systems International Inc., Herndon, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A046); ASCI Inc., Colorado Springs, Colorado (W52P1J-18-D-A047); Advanced Software Systems Inc., Sterling, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A048); Occam Solutions Inc., Herndon, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A049); DSA Inc. (Data Systems Analysts Inc.), Feasterville Trevose, Pennsylvania (W52P1J-18-D-A050); Macro Solutions Inc., Washington, DC (W52P1J-18-D-A051); Information Gateways Inc., Livonia, Michigan (W52P1J-18-D-A052); VAE Inc., Springfield, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A053); Pragmatics Inc., Reston, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A054); Caelum Research Corp., Rockville, Maryland (W52P1J-18-D-A055); Criterion Systems Inc., Vienna, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A056); Soft Tech Consulting Inc., Chantilly, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A057); Strategic Operational Solutions Inc., Vienna, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A058); Fortem Solutions LLC, Vienna, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A059); Vectrus Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colorado (W52P1J-18-D-A060); Iron Bow Technologies LLC, Herndon, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A061); Harmonia Holdings Group LLC, Blacksburg, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A062); LOGC2 Inc., Decature, Alabama (W52P1J-18-D-A063); Exeter Information Technology Services LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland (W52P1J-18-D-A064); DRS Technical Services Inc., Dulles, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A065); FWG Solutions Inc., Washington, DC(W52P1J-18-D-A066); Intelligent Waves LLC, Reston, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A067); Crystal Clear Technologies Inc., St. Petersburg, Florida (W52P1J-18-D-A068); Inserso Corp., Vienna, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A069); Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies Inc., Greenbelt, Maryland (W52P1J-18-D-A070); Technatomy Corp., Fairfax, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A071); n-Link Corp., Bend, Oregon (W52P1J-18-D-A072); Dev Technology Group Inc., Reston, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A073); Millenium Corp., Arlington, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A074); Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A075); ITSTARS2 LLC, Herndon, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A076); LinkTec LLC, McLean, Virginia, (W52P1J-18-D-A077); ECS Federal LLC, Fairfax, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A078); Trowbridge & Trowbridge LLC, McLean, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A079); Accenture Federal Services LLC, Arlington, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A080); Link Solutions Inc., McLean Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A081); HP Enterprise Services LLC, Herndon, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A082); Adams Communication & Engineering Technology Inc., Waldorf, Maryland (W52P1J-18-D-A083); Mission 1st Group Inc., Arlington, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A084); ObjectCTalk Inc., King of Prussia, Pennsylvania (W52P1J-18-D-A085); General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Fairfax, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A086); Indigo IT LLC, Reston, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A087); Digital Management Inc., Bethesda, Maryland (W52P1J-18-D-A088); Banc3 Inc., Princeton, New Jersey (W52P1J-18-D-A089); CSRA Inc., Falls Church, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A090); American Systems Corp., Chantilly, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A091); Bravura Information Technology Systems Inc., Aberdeen, Maryland (W52P1J-18-D-A092); Harris IT Services Corp. (now Peraton Inc.), Herndon, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A093); NCI Information Systems Inc., Reston, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A094); Jacobs, Tullahoma, Tennessee (W52P1J-18-D-A095); SNR Systems LLC, Ashburn, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A096); Tiger Creek Consulting Inc., Fairfax, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A097); New Directions Technologies Inc., Ridgecrest, California (W52P1J-18-D-A098); URS Federal Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland (W52P1J-18-D-A099); Business Mission Edge LLC, Bethesda, Maryland (W52P1J-18-D-A100); GC&E Systems Group Inc., Norcross, Georgia (W52P1J-18-D-A101); Phacil Inc., McLean, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A102); LinTech-Pragmatics JV, Reston, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A103); ITES Venture LLC, Fairfax, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A104); Synteras LLC, Herndon, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A105); NTT DATA Services Federal Government Inc., Herndon, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A106); B&D Consulting Inc., Hagerstown, Maryland (W52P1J-18-D-A107); Technology, Automation & Management Inc., Fairfax, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A108); World Wide Technology Inc., Maryland Heights, Missouri (W52P1J-18-D-A109); Halfaker and Associates LLC, Arlington, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A110); IP Network Solutions Inc., Herndon, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A111); MetroStar Systems Inc., Reston, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A112); Innovative Management Concepts Inc., Dulles, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A113); Akira Technologies Inc., Washington, District of Columbia (W52P1J-18-D-A115); Optivor Technologies LLC, Annapolis Junction, Maryland (W52P1J-18-D-A117); Kingfisher, Systems Inc., Falls Church, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A118); Cybermedia Technologies Inc., Reston, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A119); Computer World Services Corp., Washington, District of Columbia (W52P1J-18-D-A120); 3Vesta LLC, Falls Church, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A121); Logistics Systems Inc., Washington, District of Columbia (W52P1J-18-D-A122); S4 Inc., Bedford, Massachusetts (W52P1J-18-D-A123); M.C. Dean Inc., Tysons Corner, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A124); Savantage Solutions, Rockville, Maryland (W52P1J-18-D-A125); Superior Government Solutions Inc., Falls Church, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A126); AT&T Government Solutions Inc., Vienna, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A127); Innovations JV LLC, Chantilly, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A128); Fortem Services Group LLC, Herndon, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A129); Unisys Corp., Reston, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A130); NexGen Data Systems Inc., Goose Creek, South Carolina (W52P1J-18-D-A131); EZteq LLC, Reston, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A132); TELESIS Corp., McLean, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A133); Attain SuprTEK LLC, McLean, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A134); FEDITC LLC, Rockville, Maryland (W52P1J-18-D-A135); CKA LLC, Sterling, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A136); Northrop Grumman, Herndon, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A137); CACI-ISS Inc., Chantilly, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A138); Synaptek Corp., Reston, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A139); and Ace Info Solutions Inc., Reston, Virginia (W52P1J-18-D-A140), will compete for each order of the $12,100,000,000 hybrid (cost, firm-fixed-price, and time-and-materials) contract for Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-3 services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 187 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 23, 2027. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Carasoft Technology Corp., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $25,017,802 firm-fixed-price contract to migrate Army Enterprise System Integration Program Hub to Cloud along with managed services to accomplish their mission. Three bids were solicited with three bids received. Work will be performed in Reston, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 13, 2021. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $24,914,298 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-18-F-0375).

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $9,805,063 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to complete the RQ-7Bv2 integration, testing, and qualification of the design developed under Phase III of the RQ-7B Shadow Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing program. Three bids were solicited with two bids received. Work will be performed in Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2020. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,272,644 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QY-18-F-0687).

Orbis Sibro Inc., Mount Pleasant, South Carolina (N3904018D0003); Q.E.D. Systems Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N3904018D0004), Delphinus Engineering, Eddystone, Pennsylvania (N3904018D0005); and Oceaneering Intl., Chesapeake, Virginia (N3904018D0006), are awarded a combined cumulative $166,961,483 cost-plus fixed fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contracts to provide non-nuclear production support for US naval submarine projects/repairs. This requirement includes touch labor efforts for 14 trades onboard Virginia and Los Angeles class submarines. The services under these contracts cover marine electrician, industrial fire watch/laborer, marine pipefitter, outside marine machinist, marine painter, weight handler, marine ship fitter, shipwright, welder, sheet metal, marine insulator, abrasive blaster, deck time setter, sound tile setter for upcoming submarine availabilities. Work will be performed in Kittery, Maine, and is expected to be completed by October 2019. If all options are exercised, work will continue through October 2023. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $4,000 ($1,000 minimum guarantee per contract) will be obligated at time of award and expire at the end of the current fiscal year. These contracts were competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with four offers received in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulations Part 15. The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine, is the contracting activity.

Omega Aerial Refueling Services, Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded a not-to-exceed $41,586,391 modification P00020 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-13-D-0010). This modification extends the period of performance to provide aerial refueling services to the Department of the Navy, other Department of Defense agencies, and Foreign Military Sales customers during missions ranging from basic training to multi-national exercises. Work will be performed in Riverside, California (50 percent); Brunswick, Georgia (40 percent); and various locations outside the continental US (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2019. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Vista Research, Inc., Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $36,226,053 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for a Small Business Innovation Research Phase III effort stemming from a Phase I, Phase II, and Phase III contract under Topic H-SB06.1-004, Signal Processing for a Southern Border Surveillance System. This requirement provides for up to eight Vista F50-ER1 Air Surveillance Radar (ASR) systems, including installation; and operation and sustainment support for 11 Vista F50-ER1 ASR systems, including three previously installed on ships. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, and is expected to be completed in September 2023. Fiscal 2018 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $2,267,999 will be obligated at time of award; none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-5. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey is the contracting activity (N68335-18-D-0046).

Nav Systems Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia (N3220518D4863); Barney A Cagle, Honolulu, Hawaii (N3220518D4864); Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. Maritime Systems, Charlottesville, Virginia (N3220518D4865); and Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Sperry Marine Division, Harvey, Louisiana (N3220518D4866), are awarded a combined cumulative ceiling $12,800,975 multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for a broad range of systems and service support for Military Sealift Command vessels’ bridge electronic communication equipment, steering gear, navigation equipment, and various safety systems. Work will be performed in Original Equipment Manufacturer authorized marine service facilities, shipyards, and underway/onboard the vessels in various locations around the world. Work is expected to be completed by Sept. 29, 2021. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,500 per contract for a total of $14,000, will be obligated as the initial task orders and will satisfy the minimum guarantee requirements. Funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured, with proposals solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with five offers received. The US Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Sierra Nevada Corp., Sparks, Nevada, is awarded $10,850,638 for cost-plus-fixed-fee task order N0042118F0744 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00421-15-G-0001). This task order provides engineering analysis and technical services to assess and investigate hardware and software trouble reports and perform corrective action in support of sustainment activities associated with the Landing System Upgrade program for Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in September 2020. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $844,000 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Deloitte Consulting LLP, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded an $8,118,024 modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00039-15-C-0037) to exercise an option for program management office support for the Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems’ Navy Enterprise Networks Program Office. Services being acquired are programmatic, technical, engineering and integrated logistics, and application sustainment to support the naval enterprise Order to Payment System. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $48,007,634. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia, and is expected to be completed by September 2019. If all options are exercised, work could continue until September 2020. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,714,943 will be placed on contract and obligated at time of award. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This sole-source contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1). The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Electric Boat, Groton, Connecticut, is awarded $7,658,054 for modification P00006 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00030-17-C-0028) to provide various labor and material items in support of Strategic Weapons Systems Ashore, SSGN Repair, United Kingdom Dreadnought Trainer upgrades and training for Strategic Systems Programs. Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (44 percent); Cape Canaveral, Florida (12 percent); Kings Bay, Georgia (12 percent); Bangor, Washington (12 percent); Faslane, Scotland (12 percent); and Washington, District of Columbia (8 percent), with a completion date of April 30, 2021. Fiscal 2018 United Kingdom funds in the amount of $4,811,449; fiscal 2018 research and development test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,771,780; and fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $74,825 are being obligated on this modification. Funds in the amounts of $74,825 will expire at the end of fiscal 2018. The Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Facility Site Contractors Inc., Halethorpe, Maryland (SP3300-18-D-0012); Ritz Construction Inc., Monrovia, Maryland (SP3300-18-D-0013); Argus CJW JV LLC, Norfolk, Virginia (SP3300-18-D-0014); A.P. Williams Inc., Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (SP3300-18-D-0015); CBLA JV LLC, Dillsburg, Pennsylvania (SP3300-18-D-0016); and Serviam Construction LLC, Altoona, Pennsylvania (SP3300-18-D-0017) are sharing a $40,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SP3300-18-R-0003 for various construction related efforts. This was a competitive acquisition with 17 offers received. These are five-year contracts with no option periods. Location of performance is Pennsylvania, with a Sept. 24, 2023, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

Ritz Construction Inc., Monrovia, Maryland, has been awarded a maximum $7,193,360 firm-fixed-price contract for building renovations. This is a one-year plus contract with no option periods. This was a competitive acquisition with nine offers received. Location of performance is Pennsylvania, with a March 24, 2020, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, New Cumberland, Pennsylvania (SP3300-18-C-0022).

Northrup Grumman, Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $13,825,722 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for product data management and migration support Services. This contract provides for all labor, supplies, and technical support services necessary to operate and maintain Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, product data hardware and software; to aid government customers in managing and executing technical data generation, acceptance and sustainment activities, processes, and products within the product data environment; and to support data improvement, cleansing and migration efforts necessary to prepare data for transition into modernized and/or Air Force enterprise-level systems. Work will be performed in Robins AFB, Georgia, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 15, 2019. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $13,825,722 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins AFB, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8501-18-F-0210).

Eccalon LLC, Hanover, Maryland, is being awarded an $8,448,706 firm-fixed-price contract to provide National Security Technology Accelerator Program support for the Office of Manufacturing and Industrial Base Policy. Work will be performed at the Mark Center, Virginia, with an expected completion date of Sept. 27, 2023. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $8,448,706 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was competitively procured, with three proposals received. The Washington Headquarters Services, Acquisition Directorate, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0034-18-F-0572).

