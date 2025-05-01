Navy Loses Super Hornet Overboard

The USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier lost another F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet when it fell overboard on Monday along with a tow tractor, reports Military.com. In December, a Navy cruiser downed another F/A-18 fighter jet from the Truman in a friendly fire incident. An individual F/A-18 fighter jet costs between $60 million and $70 million, depending on the configuration.

Veterans Affairs has established a task force to determine whether “anti-Christian bias” exists within the department and is asking its employees to report alleged discrimination by other staff members, according to Military.com. The move follows an executive order issued Feb. 6 by President Donald Trump that created a government-wide task force that it claims will “end the anti-Christian weaponization of government.” It was unclear what effects it would have on Christian or non-Christian employees at the VA.

VA Secretary Doug Collins, an attorney and Air Force Reserve chaplain, said the task force was a response to documented “anti-Christian bias” at some VA facilities that included the punishment of Army Reserve chaplain Russell Trubey for preaching about biblical text against homosexuality, reports Stars and Stripes. The new task force will collect reports from employees on actions and activities that are deemed “hostile” to Christian views and values, according to an internal memo that Collins sent to VA employees.

F-35Cs assigned to Navy carrier strike groups have been shooting down Houthi drones at least since the beginning of this month, when the supercarrier USS Carl Vinson arrived in Middle Eastern waters, in addition to striking targets in Yemen, reports The War Zone.

Federal Election Commission employees soon will be required to declare their work location in a daily questionnaire, part of the Trump administration’s effort to monitor compliance with return-to-office mandates and identify “unused space that may be ripe for disposal,” according to an email sent to FEC employees and obtained by The Washington Post.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk was present at Trump’s interview of his Air Force Secretary nominee Troy Meink, reports Breaking Defense, raising further concerns about Meink’s ties to SpaceX. Reuters reported in February that Musk had recommended Meink for the job after Meink helped push a multi-billion dollar satellite contract toward SpaceX.

A social media account for NavSec John Phelan, who has no military experience, twice posted the wrong date of the attack on Pearl Harbor late last week, reports HuffPost. The day President Franklin Roosevelt famously referred to as “a day that will live in infamy,” happened on Dec. 7, 1941, not, as Phelan said, “the fateful day of June 7, 1941.”

Breitbart News reports that its Pentagon correspondent Kristina Wong has been tapped by Phelan to serve as his director of communications and chief spokesperson for the Navy.

Phelan has terminated 45 grants and contracts “not aligned with DoD and DoN priorities,” such as DEI and climate change, as well as the Naval Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul logistics program, reports Breaking Defense. The NMRO program was established to predict potential system failures on ships and aircraft using artificial intelligence and other predictive analytics, but has been “over-engineered … to the point where it is unusable” Phelan said.

The Pentagon is preparing to deploy counter-drone capabilities around the US-Mexico border as part of its ongoing support of the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement and security mandates there, reports Defense Scoop.

British fighter jets joined their US counterparts in airstrikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels Tuesday night, the first military action authorized by the Labour government and the first UK participation in an aggressive American bombing campaign against the group, reports The Guardian.

After reports of two major strikes against targets inside Yemen, officials at US Central Command are refusing to discuss whether either action resulted in multiple civilian casualties or if either strike was militarily justified, reports Military.com. The silence contrasts from the command’s social media boasts about “continuous 24/7 operations” and claims that Yemen’s Houthi rebels are terrorists since the bombing campaign began more than a month ago.

The House Armed Services Committee voted through a $150 billion boost to defense funding on Tuesday in a 35-21 vote, with Democratic Reps. Donald Davis, Jared Golden, George Whitesides, Gabe Vasquez, and Eugene Vindman joining Republicans to pass the bill. The bill now heads to the House Budget Committee, to be combined into a megabill codifying Trump’s wish list of spending cuts and funding increases, reports Breaking Defense. Republicans plan to use a process known as reconciliation to approve that bill without threat of a Democrat filibuster

In the first quarter of 2025, the US economy went into reverse, reports CBS News. The nation’s gross domestic product — the total value of products and services — grew at a -0.3% pace, down from 2.4% in the final three months of 2024, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday in its initial GDP estimate. CBS reports the US economy was forecast to show 0.8% growth in the first three months of 2025, according to the average estimate of economists polled by FactSet.

Trump has issued an executive order allowing firing of probationary employees by declaring that the agency does not need them to meet its needs, advance its interests, or improve its efficiency. This executive order addresses orders by several judges to reinstate thousands of probational workers, fired for alleged “poor performance,” reports Defense One.

Four senior advisers to DefSec Pete Hegseth were named last week amid turmoil at the Pentagon, including the firing of three officials for leaking information. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell; Patrick Weaver, a special assistant to Hegseth; Ricky Buria, a career Marine who served as a junior military assistant to former DefSec Lloyd Austin and Hegseth; and Justin Fulcher, founder of a global telehealth startup, will serve as senior advisers, reports Stars and Stripes. Hegseth has ended a 7-year-old program to boost leadership roles for women within the military, blasting the initiative signed into law by Trump in 2017, as a divisive, liberal focus that does not add to service members’ readiness. Military Times reports Hegseth criticized the effort as a priority for President Joe Biden and United Nations officials, despite numerous conservative supporters of the program.

Federal immigration agents arrested the spouse of an active-duty Coast Guardsman at the government housing area on-base at Naval Air Station Key West, reports Task & Purpose. The family was in the process of moving onto the base in Florida. The US has begun criminal prosecutions against migrants and asylum seekers accused of crossing into a newly created military zone along the country’s border with Mexico. Court filings show that approximately 28 people have been charged with “violations of security regulations” for breaching the military zone, reports Aljazeera. Though a misdemeanor, the charge carries the possibility of heightened penalties of up to $100,000 for individuals or up to a year in prison – or both.

Former Trump official Jim Carroll will take the reins of the Professional Services Council, a leading trade group for government contractors, reports Breaking Defense. Carroll will take over on May 19, replacing David Berteau, who headed the trade association for over nine years. Carroll served from 2016 to 2018 as principal deputy chief of staff, deputy White House counsel, general counsel of the US Office of Management and Budget, and director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy. He also served in several roles during the George W. Bush administration and most recently worked at the law firm Frost Brown Todd. United Parcel Service’s first-quarter profit beat market estimates and the parcel delivery giant said it will cut 20,000 jobs to lower costs in an uncertain economy and in anticipation of weak volumes from its largest customer, Amazon, reports Reuters. Shares of the company rose nearly 2% before the bell on Tuesday after it said it expects to save $3.5 billion in 2025 from jobs cuts and by shutting 73 leased and owned buildings by the end of June.

Contracts:

Platform Systems Inc., Hollywood, Maryland, is awarded a $9,994,967 modification (P00009) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N6833522F0412) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N6833522G0030). This modification adds scope to provide Vanilla Unmanned airframe enhancement efforts, payload integration activities, and flight testing in support of Small Business Innovation Research Phase III, Topic AF171-124, titled “Ultra-Endurance Vanilla Unmanned Air Vehicle (VUAV)” for the Navy. Work will be performed in Hollywood, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in April 2027. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,500,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract action was competed. Naval Air Warfare Center, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Avian Inc., Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded a $13,647,606 modification (P00062) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0042122C0020). This modification exercises an option to provide continued engineering, program management and administrative support in support of the design, execution, analysis, evaluation, and reporting of tests and experiments for various aircraft, unmanned air systems, weapons, and weapons systems in support of the Test and Evaluation Program Leadership Division within the Naval Test Wing Atlantic for the Navy and Foreign Military Sales customers (FMS). Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in April 2026. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,924,458; fiscal 2025 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,590,419; fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $795,734; fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $636,448; fiscal 2025 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $428,377; and FMS customer funds in the amount of $1,205,814, will be obligated at the time of award, $636,448 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland, has been awarded an $8,357,930 modification (P00133) to a previously awarded contract (FA8615-17-C-6047) for continued active electronically scanned array radar development. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $1,667,753,603 from $1,659,395,673. Work will be performed in Linthicum Heights, Maryland and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2024 and 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $224,000 and $6,267,600, for a total of $6,491,600, are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P, Minneapolis, Minnesota, is awarded an $18,419,651 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-21-C-5393) to exercise options for the MK 41 Vertical Launching System mechanical design agent requirements. Work will be performed in Minneapolis, Minnesota (42%); Norfolk Virginia (18%); San Diego California (18%); Aberdeen, South Dakota (9%); Bath, Maine (6%); Pascagoula, Mississippi (6%); and Redzikowo, Poland (1%), and is expected to be completed by April 2026. Fiscal 2025 defense-wide procurement funds in the amount of $6,768,710 (81%); fiscal 2025 defense-wide research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $741,090 (9%); fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $483,000 (6%); fiscal 2025 defense-wide operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $200,000 (2%); and fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $131,836 (2%), will be obligated at time of award; of which $200,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington DC, is the contracting activity.

Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded a $64,782,146 modification (P00001) to a previously awarded contract (FA4890-25-C-0001) for the 9th Air Force Global Pre-Positioned Materiel Service support contract. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $434,543,324. Work will be performed at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina and within the Air Force Central Command area of responsibility. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance appropriations funds are being obligated in the amount of $34,707,525 at the time of award. The Acquisition Management Integration Center, Air Combat Command, Hampton, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

RMGS Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia, was awarded a $22,015,839 task order for joint terminal attack control instructor support services. This contract provides for contractor support to joint terminal attack control and simulator operations for special operations forces and supported Air Force Special Operations Command units. Work will be performed at Hurlburt Field, Florida and is expected to be completed by May 14, 2030. This contract was a competitive acquisition and five were received. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance appropriations funds in the amount of $2,097,019 are being obligated at the time of award. The 765th Enterprise Sourcing Flight, Hurlburt Field, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA0021-25-F-0003).

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $27,939,364 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-6408 to exercise an option for MK 48 MOD 8 Guidance and Control (G&C) Sections. Work will be performed in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania (60%); Braintree, Massachusetts (15%); Cranston, Rhode Island (10%); Bloomington, Minnesota (10%); and Greensboro, North Carolina (5%), and is expected to be completed by October 2027. Funding from Joint Cooperative Program Funds in the amount of $15,400,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

SEACORP LLC, Middletown, Rhode Island, is awarded a $9,428,855 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-24-C-6201) to exercise options for the procurement of the Common Infrastructure Services subsystem software design, engineering development, integration, testing, logistics, delivery, and lifecycle sustainment support for submarines. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (61%); Middletown, Rhode Island (36%); and Waterford, Connecticut (3%), and is expected to be completed by April 2026. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $680,000 (85%); and fiscal 2025 national sea-based deterrence funds in the amount of $122,275 (15%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

United Capital Investments Group Inc., McLean, Virginia (SPE605-25-D-1259, $25,737,773); and Stonewin International LLC, Dover, Delaware (SPE605-25-D-1258, $12,326,985), have each been awarded a firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract under solicitation SPE605-25-R-0205 for various types of fuels. This was a competitive acquisition with seven responses received. These are four-year base contracts with one six-month option period. Location of performance is the Caribbean region, with an April 30, 2029, performance completion date. Using military services are Navy and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2029 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut (N00024-12-C-2115, N00024-17-C-2100, N00024-17-C-2117); and Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News Shipbuilding, Newport News, Virginia (N00024-15-C-2114, N00024-16-C-2116, and N00024-21-C-2106), are awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee with ceilings, and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modifications for construction of two fiscal 2024 Virginia-class submarines (SSN 812 and SSN 813), investments to improve productivity at the shipyards, and for nuclear-powered vessel programs workforce support and investment. General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp. is being awarded $12,418,145,463, and if all options are exercised the total value will be $17,152,265,971; and Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News Shipbuilding, is being awarded $1,293,694,000. These contracts include options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of the contract change to $18,445,959,971. The awarded amounts include previously announced material awards (including long lead time material and economic ordering quantity material) totaling $2,103,896,000. Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (32%); Newport News, Virginia (32%); Quonset Point, Rhode Island (8%); Sunnyvale, California (4%); Goose Creek, South Carolina (2%); Mobile, Alabama (1%); Sykesville, Maryland (1%); Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (1%); and other locations less than 1% (19%), and is expected to be completed by June 2036. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $5,263,038,425; and fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $4,163,000,000, will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Science Application International Corp., Reston, Virginia, is awarded a $136,427,161 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-only modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-22-C-6419) to exercise options for the production, spares, production support material, engineering support, and hardware repair of components for MK 48 Heavyweight Torpedo All Up Round. This contract combines purchases to support the Navy, the Royal Australian Navy, and the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Bedford, Indiana (80%); and Middletown, Rhode Island (20%), and is expected to be completed by May 2028. Fiscal 2025 weapons procurement (Navy) in the amount of $104,699,420 (78%); funding from foreign partners in the amount of $27,482,824 (20%); fiscal 2023 weapons procurement (Navy) in the amount of $2,469,840 (1%); and fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) in the amount of $233,940 (1%), will be obligated at the time of award and funds in the amount of $2,703,780 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

FedTribe LLC, King William, Virginia, is awarded a $13,990,793 firm-fixed-price order (N0042125F0673) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0042124G0005). This order procures 14,100 head gear unit 98 communication headsets for use by Naval Aviation maintainers support personnel. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana (65%); Cleveland, Ohio (24%); and Topeka, Kansas (11%), and is expected to be completed in December 2025. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,990,793 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract action was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $743,100,023 ceiling, time-and-materials and firm-fixed-price task order for enterprise application modernization and migration. This contract provides for enterprise level application modernization and migration. Work will be performed at the contractor’s designated facilities across the contiguous US and is expected to be completed by Oct. 29, 2030. This contract was a competitive acquisition and five offers were received. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance appropriations funds in the amount of $1,324,178 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA8726-25-F-B041).

Axient LLC, Huntsville, Alabama (FA8809-25-D-B003); Blue Canyon Technologies LLC, Lafayette, Colorado (FA8809-25-D-B014); General Atomics, San Diego, California (FA8809-25-D-B009); Lockheed Martin Corp., Littleton, Colorado (FA8809-25-D-B006); Loft Orbital Federal LLC, Golden, Colorado (FA8809-25-D-B011; Lynk Global Inc., Falls Church, Virginia (FA8809-25-D-B007); Orbit Systems LLC, Rockville, Maryland (FA8809-25-D-B013); Spire Global Subsidiary Inc., Tysons, Virginia (FA8809-25-D-B005); Turion Space Corp., Irvine, California (FA8809-25-D-B002); Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems Inc., Irvine, California (FA8809-25-D-B010); Utah State University Space Dynamics Lab, Logan, Utah (FA8809-25-D-B008); and York Space Systems LLC, Denver, Colorado (FA8809-25-D-B004), were awarded a ceiling $237,600,000 multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-reimbursement, firm-fixed-price contract for rapid satellite acquisition designed for payload integration, launch, on-orbit support and anomaly detection. Work will be performed in various locations in the contiguous U.S. and is expected to be completed April 2035. These contracts were competitive acquisitions and 21 offers were received. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $100,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Command Innovation and Prototyping Delta, Kirtland Air Force Base, Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the contracting activity.

International Business Machines Corp., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $58,267,896 firm-fixed-price, time-and-materials modification (P00008) to a previously awarded contract (FA7014-24-F-0210) for continued advisory and assistance support to optimize resource allocation and civil engineering programs. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $68,722,850 from $51,140,053. Work will be performed in Washington, DC, and is expected to be completed July 2, 2029. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance appropriations funds in the amount of $6,513,584 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force District of Washington Contracting Directorate, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Arctic Slope Regional Corp. Federal System Solutions LLC, Beltsville, Maryland, has been awarded a $43,346,917 modification (P00126) to a previously awarded contract (FA9300-16-C-0001) for aerospace technical research and operations support services and increased on-site testing, operations, investment, and test facility upgrades in Air Force Research Laboratory facilities. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $278,508,326. Work will be performed at Edwards Air Force Base, California, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2027. Fiscal 2024 and 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the total amount of $30,326,770 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Test Center, Edwards AFB, California, is the contracting activity.

Sedaro Corp., Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $20,000,000 indefinite-delivery/ indefinite-quantity contract for cloud-native digital twins for modeling and simulation, optimization, and automation. This contract provides for support to the Air Force Research Laboratory rocket propulsion division and mission partners for the development of cloud-scalable, collaborative, and connected digital twin software within a digital infrastructure/cloud-based framework via future task orders. Work will be performed at Arlington, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by April 28, 2031. This contract was awarded through a competitive broad agency announcement in which dozens of submissions were received and evaluated via government scientific peer reviews against publicized selection criteria on SAM.gov. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $10,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Test Center, Edwards Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA9300-25-D-6000).

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $9,657,712 cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price contract for the Airborne Warning and Control System communication integration program. This contract provides for the production and fielding of the second-generation anti-jam tactical ultra-high frequency radio system modification for the E-3 AWACS. Work will be performed at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 29, 2028. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $9,657,712 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Hanscom AFB, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA2371-25-C-B002).

Ensco Inc., Vienna, Virginia, has been awarded an $8,340,905 bridge modification (P00017) to a previously awarded contract (FA8820-23-C-0003) for systems engineering and integration services including but not limited to systems integration and systems engineering for the programs managed by Space Systems Command operational test and training infrastructure. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract is $34,842,863. Work will be performed at Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2026. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $4,469,000; and operation and maintenance appropriations funds in the amount of $2,047,000, are being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado is the contracting activity.

Butler Parachute Systems Inc., Roanoke, Virginia (W912CH-25-F-0283); Mills Manufacturing Corp., Asheville, North Carolina (W912CH-25-F-0284); and Paradigm Parachute and Defense Inc., Pensacola, Florida (W912CH-25-F-0285), will compete for each order of the $18,515,099 firm-fixed-price contract for parachutes. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 29, 2030. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Analytic Services Inc., Arlington, Virginia, was awarded an $18,178,718 labor hour, time-and-materials contract (GS-00F-095CA). Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $6,193,344 are being obligated at the time of the award. The cumulative total of the contract is $97,421,958. The total, if all options are exercised, is $97,421,958. The purpose of the contract is to provide the Washington Headquarter Services (WHS), Acquisition Directorate with contract support for Professional Support Services. The work will be performed at The Pentagon, Washington, DC; and the Mark Center, Alexandria, Virginia. WHS, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded on April 11, 2025)