Navy Estimates $40B a Year to Maintain New Fleet

The Navy unveiled detailed plans to get to a 355-ship fleet two decades more quickly, reports Breaking Defense. The service also outlined a rough estimate of the $40 billion a year it will cost to maintain that fleet.

The US will increase its presence in the Pacific with new Army deployments, reports Army Times. The Army has plans to deploy as many as 5,000 to 10,000 troops to the region for ongoing rotations.

The SB-1 Defiant coaxial helicopter took off from a Florida facility late last week for its first flight, reports Defense News. The flight has been a long-time coming as the Sikorsky-Boeing team worked through delays for more than a year and a half related to issues with the system’s blades.

The Air Force may issue an opportunity for rocket companies to bid on contracts for about 25 launches between 2022 and 2026, reports Ars Technica, and this will have major implications for the big US rocket companies.

Air Force researchers want mature enabling technologies for a prototype of a low-cost unmanned combat aircraft called Skyborg, which will have artificial intelligence and modular payloads for a variety of fighter and ground-attack capabilities, reports Military & Aerospace Electronics.

The US Naval Test Pilot School is revamping its unmanned aircraft systems instruction while adding a two-week advanced course for new graduates slated to be unmanned test pilots, reports The Tester.

In a memo to NavSec Richard Spencer, Commandant Gen. Robert Neller writes that the unplanned deployments of Marines along the US-Mexico border, among other unplanned demands, has strained the force to the point that it faces “unacceptable risk to Marine Corps combat readiness,” reports Military Times. Gen. Neller also is concerned for the corps’ fiscal health, reports Breaking Defense, especially after having to deal with weather-related cleanups.

Poland wants to replace its remaining MiG-29s and a ground-attack fleet of Sukhoi Su-22s, and it is believed to be interested in the Lockheed Martin F-35, although other candidates could include the Boeing F-15 or F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, the Eurofighter Typhoon, and the Saab Gripen E, reports Flight Global.

The Trump administration has given tacit approval to Taiwan’s request to buy more than 60 F-16s, reports Bloomberg. This is according to people familiar with the matter, prompting a fresh protest from China amid its trade dispute with the US.

The White House wants to know what compensation programs matter most to federal employees, how they compare with the private sector, and what can be done to reward merit, reports Federal Times.

The Hill reports the House will vote this week on a resolution expressing opposition to the Trump administration’s policy banning most transgender people from serving in the military. House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said that the transgender ban “weakens our national security by undermining our ability to recruit and retain the talented personnel we need.”

The United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network ranks the world’s happiest — and most miserable — countries. Read the list ranking 156 countries at Bloomberg.com.

Contracts:

Federal Resources Supply Co., Stevensville, Maryland (SPE8EH-19-D-0014); L.N. Curtis & Sons, Oakland, California (SPE8EH-19-D-0015); Mallory Safety and Supply, Longview, Washington (SPE8EH-19-D-0016); Noble Supply & Logistics, Rockland, Massachusetts (SPE8EH-19-D-0017); Quantico Tactical Inc., Aberdeen, North Carolina (SPE8EH-19-D-0018); and W.S. Darley & Co., Itasca, Illinois (SPE8EH-19-D-0019), are sharing a maximum $985,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE8EH-16-R-0001 for fire and emergency services equipment. This was a competitive acquisition with 13 offers received. These are two-year base contracts with three one-year option periods. Locations of performance are California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, and Washington, with a March 20, 2024, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal year 2019 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Government Scientific Source, Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $475,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for laboratory supplies. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Virginia, with a March 20, 2024, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2019 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE2DE-19-D-0004).

MAG Aerospace, Newport News, Virginia, has been awarded an $11,386,672 predominantly firm-fixed-price contract for the UK MQ-9 Reaper Operations Center. This contract provides for ongoing sustainment, management, development and network administration of the United Kingdom MQ-9 Reaper Operations Centers. Work will be performed at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada; and Royal Air Force Waddington, United Kingdom, and is expected to be complete by Sept. 30, 2021. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition and involves 100 percent foreign military sales to the government of the United Kingdom. Air Force Life Cycle Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-19-C-2002).

SAP National Security Services Inc., Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $16,014,307 time and materials contract for consulting services. One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia; and Aberdeen, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of March 21, 2022. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation; and operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $4,011,556 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-19-C-0020).

Twenty-five companies have been awarded a firm-fixed-price contract under the following Global Heavyweight Service, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price contracts with an estimated value of $284,932,621: ABX Air Inc., Wilmington, Ohio (HTC71119DC002); Air Transport International Inc., Wilmington, Ohio (HTC71119DC003); Alaska Airlines Inc., Seattle, Washington (HTC71119DC004); Allegiant Air LLC, Las Vegas, Nevada (HTC71119DC005); American Airlines, Fort Worth, Texas (HTC71119DC006); Amerijet International Inc., Fort Lauderdale, Florida (HTC71119DC007); Atlas Air Inc., Purchase, New York (HTC71119DC008;) Delta Air Lines Inc., Atlanta, Georgia (HTC71119DC009); Federal Express Corp., Washington, District of Columbia (HTC71119DC010); Hawaiian Airlines, Honolulu, Hawaii (HTC71119DC011); Jet Blue, Long Island City, New York (HTC71119DC012); Kalitta Air LLC, Ypsilanti, Michigan (HTC71119DC013); Lynden Air Cargo LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (HTC71119DC014); Miami Air International Inc., Miami, Florida (HTC71119DC015); MN Airlines, doing business as Sun Country, Eagan, Minnesota (HTC71119DC016); National Air Cargo Group Inc., Orlando, Florida (HTC71119DC017); Northern Air Cargo Inc., Anchorage, Alaska (HTC71119DC018); Omni Air International LLC, Tulsa, Oklahoma (HTC71119DC019); Polar Air Cargo Worldwide Inc., Purchase, New York (HTC71119DC020); Southwest Airlines, Dallas, Texas (HTC71119DC021); Tantonduk Outfitters Ltd., Fairbanks, Alaska (HTC71119DC022); United Airlines Inc., Chicago, Illinois (HTC71119DC023); United Parcel Service Co. (UPS), Louisville, Kentucky (HTC71119DC024); USA Jet Airlines, Belleville, Michigan (HTC71119DC025); and Western Global Airlines (WGA), Estero, Florida (HTC71119DC026). This contract provides heavyweight delivery services for domestic and international shipments. Services shall be provided for the Department of Defense, other federal government agencies, and contractors who have a cost-reimbursable contract line item number under another government contract which includes transportation of freight (cost-reimbursable contractors). Services required include door-to-door, time-definite, pick-up and delivery, transportation, timely and accurate shipment tracking, government Third Party Payment System participation, customs clearance processing (if applicable) and shipment data reporting. Work will be performed internationally and domestically, with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2022. Ordering is decentralized and funding is provided by multiple government agencies. US Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity. (Awarded March 19, 2019)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, is awarded a $245,048,211 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-6327 to exercise options for the Joint Counter-Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare (JCREW) Increment 1 Block 1 (I1B1) systems full-rate production in support of the Expeditionary Warfare Program Office. CREW systems are designed to provide protection for foot soldiers, vehicles and permanent structures. The JCREW I1B1 system is the first-generation system that develops a common open architecture across all three capabilities and provides protection for worldwide military operations. This integrated design maximizes commonality across all capabilities, reduces life cycle costs and provides increased protection against worldwide threats. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by January 2021. Foreign military sales funding from the government of Australia in the amount of $2,159,560 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

L-3 Chesapeake Sciences Corp., Millersville, Maryland, is being awarded a $43,094,331 fixed-price-incentive, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-type modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-16-C-6251 to exercise options for the production of TB-29C towed arrays. Work will be performed in Liverpool, New York (48 percent); Millersville, Maryland (32 percent); and Ashaway, Rhode Island (20 percent), and is expected to be completed by January 2022. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 other procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2016 and 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $43,094,331 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Range Generation Next, LLC (RGNext), Sterling, Virginia, has been awarded an $81,597,046 fixed-price-incentive-firm modification (P00231) to previously awarded contract FA8806-15-C-0001 for Launch and Test Range System Integrated Support Contract operations, maintenance, and sustainment. This modification provides for support of an increase in operational requirements. Work will be performed primarily at the Western Range at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California; and the Eastern Range at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida. Work is expected to be complete by Sept. 30, 2022. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Space and Missile Systems Center, Peterson AFB, Colorado, is the contracting activity (FA8806-15-C-0001).

US Facilities Inc., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $20,047,415 firm-fixed-price contract for Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway facilities operations and maintenance. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Chesapeake, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of April 1, 2024. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $3,792,940 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-19-C-0008).

The Urban Collaborative LLC, Eugene, Oregon (W912BV-19-D-0004); HB&A – The Schreifer Group JV, Colorado Springs, Colorado (W912BV-19-D-0005); and Onyx of Alexandria Inc., Alexandria, Virginia (W912BV-19-D-0006), will compete for each order of the $20,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for investigative studies, design services, and other support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 21, 2024. US Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity.

