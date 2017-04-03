Navy Admiral Winter to Lead F-35 Program

RADM Mat Winter has been nominated to lead the DoD F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter program office, USNI News reports. RADM Winter would replace Air Force Lt. Gen. Christopher Bogdan as director of the office. If the Senate approves his nomination, Winter would be promoted to vice admiral.

Michael Gilmore, the now-retired director of Operational Test and Evaluation, told Congress and the Pentagon that the F-35 still has a long way to go before it will be ready for combat, The National Interest reports. He says the Joint Strike Fighter Program has consumed more than $100 billion in nearly 25 years. Just to finish the basic development phase will require at lease an extra $1 billion and two more years.

Boeing officials are saying that if the Navy would buy one squadron of new F-18s instead of the carrier version of the F-35 it “actually improves overall mission capability, while substantially reducing cost,” Breaking Defense reports.

Air Force secretary nominee Heather Wilson, a former Republican congresswoman, was questioned at her confirmation hearing late last week about her work for government nuclear labs, including allegations that she had lobbied illegally and received pay with no record of work, Defense News reports. Ms. Wilson also told the Senate Armed Services Committee she believed that the Air Force could not give F-18 fighter jets the same stealth capabilities the F-35 already holds, The Hill reports.

Air Force leaders told the Senate Armed Services Committee last week that the service intends to maintain the F-15C fleet through the 2020s. Flight Global reports. AF is trying to stamp out rumors that the service will retire its F-15C/D fleet.

The Navy is struggling to find the root cause of the hypoxia issue plaguing the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and E/A-18G Growler, Flight Global reports. The F/A-18s are experiencing a crew cabin pressure issue, while the newer variants might have possible oxygen contamination.

Defense Department officials have asked Senate lawmakers to pass a budget to help mitigate the impact of sequestration budget cuts and lack of stable funds on DoD’s industrial infrastructure and military readiness, ExecutiveGov.com reports.

The Trump administration has told Congress it plans to approve a multibillion-dollar sale of F-16 fighter jets to Bahrain without the human rights conditions imposed by the State Department under the Obama administration, Defense News reports.

VASec David Shulkin discussed his current priorities for the Department of Veterans Affairs with NPR News. He says the VA “is on a path toward recovery.”

Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia has become a national shrine to the sacrifices of American military members, and now faces the problem of diminishing space, Military Times reports. If changes aren’t made in the coming years, families of veterans could be forced to choose other locations for a loved one’s final resting place.

Contracts:

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Annapolis, Maryland, is being awarded a $9,588,087 firm-fixed-price contract to fabricate, assemble, test, inspect, and deliver transducer array nose shell assemblies for the MK48 heavyweight torpedoes. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $40,591,274. Work will be performed in Braintree, Massachusetts (60 percent); and Annapolis, Maryland (40 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 2019. Fiscal 2017 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,198,317; and fiscal 2017 foreign military sales funds in the amount of $4,389,770 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (54 percent); and the governments of Turkey (24 percent); and Canada (22 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with three offers received. The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Newport, Rhode Island, is the contracting activity (N66604-17-C-0204).

URS Federal Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, is being awarded a $63,339,405 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that will include provisions for the issuance of both cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-priced task orders for field office technical support services in planning, retention, protection, and effective use of electromagnetic spectrum resources in support of the Navy and Marine Corps Spectrum Center. The contract will include a five-year ordering period with no option periods. Work will be performed in Fort Meade, Maryland (89 percent); Norfolk, Virginia (4 percent); Camp Smith, Hawaii (2 percent); Bahrain (2 percent); Puget Sound, Washington (1 percent); Guam (1 percent); and Naples, Italy (1 percent). The ordering period of the contract is expected to be completed by March 2022. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds (Navy) in the amount of $50,000 will be obligated at the time of award to fund the contract’s minimum amount and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with the solicitation posted to the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department, Philadelphia Office, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00189-17-D-Z028).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a not-to-exceed $581,798,359 firm-fixed-price delivery order (0132) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020). This modification provides for air vehicle initial spares to include F-35 common spares; F-35A, F-35B and F-35C unique spares, and aloft spares packages/deployment spares packages and reprogramming lab spares required to support the air vehicle delivery schedule for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants, and foreign military sales customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (24.4 percent); El Segundo, California (9 percent); Owego, New York (8.6 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (7.2 percent); Cheltenham, United Kingdom (6.2 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5.8 percent); Torrance, California (5.5 percent); Orlando, Florida (4.9 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (3.7 percent); San Diego, California (3.6 percent); Phoenix, Arizona (3.1 percent); Melbourne, Florida (3 percent); Irvine, California (2.5 percent); North Amityville, New York (2.4 percent); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (2.2 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (2.2 percent); Papendrect, Netherlands (1.9 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (1.8 percent); and Alpharetta, Georgia (1.8 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2021. Fiscal 2015 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps); fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force); fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps) funds; non-DoD participant; and foreign military sales funding in the amount of $580,798,359 will be obligated at time of award, $63,290,612 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This delivery order combines purchases for the Air Force ($190,222,900; 32.7 percent); Navy ($28,465,807; 4.9 percent); Marine Corps ($117,959,015; 20.3 percent); non-DoD participants ($208,819,069; 35.9 percent); and foreign military sales ($36,331,568; 14.3 percent). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Chenega Decision Sciences LLC, Lorton, Virginia, is being awarded a $22,000,000 five-year, firmed-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for system engineering and development for the modernization of manpower legacy applications. This contract contains a five-year ordering period with a contract ceiling of $22,000,000. Work will be performed in Lorton, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by March 30, 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award and subsequent funding will be applied to future task orders. This contract is being awarded as a sole-source in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Marine Corps System Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-17-D-4806).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is being awarded a $69,550,500 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-only modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-13-C-5225) for the continued development, integration, and production of the Navy’s AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 surface ship undersea warfare systems (USW). The AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 has the capabilities to search, detect, classify, localize and track undersea contacts, and to engage and evade submarines, mine-like small objects and torpedo threats. The contract is for development, integration and production of future advanced capability build and technical insertion baselines of the AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 USW systems. Work will be performed in Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania (37 percent); Syracuse, New York (24 percent); Manassas, Virginia (17 percent); Clearwater, Florida (9 percent); Oswego, New York (5 percent); Hauppauge, New York (5 percent); and Tewksbury, Massachusetts (3 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 2018. Fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation; fiscal 2016 other procurement (Navy); fiscal 2015 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2013 shipbuilding conversion (Navy); fiscal 2015 other procurement (Navy) funding; and fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $69,510,500 will be obligated at the time of award. Funds in the amount of $50,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, is being awarded a $2,196,638,752 modification to a previously awarded fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-14-C-0067) for the manufacture and delivery of 17 Lot 8 full-rate production P-8A aircraft for the Navy (11), foreign military sales (2), and cooperative agreement partners (4); and long lead parts associated with the manufacture of 10 Lot 9 P-8A aircraft for the Navy (7) and the foreign military sales partners (3). In addition, this modification also provides for Lot 8 segregable efforts consisting of unknown obsolescence, class I change assessment, obsolescence monitoring, and integrated baseline/program management reviews. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (80 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (3 percent); Greenlawn, New York (2.8 percent); outside the U.S. (1.7 percent); North Amityville, New York (1.1 percent); Rockford, Illinois (0.9 percent); Rancho Santa Margarita, California (0.7 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (0.6 percent); and various locations within the U.S. (9.2 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2020. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy); cooperative agreement; and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $1,748,799,516 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchase for the Navy ($1,447,499,092; 65.9 percent); cooperative agreement partners ($476,809,236; 21.7 percent); and foreign military sales partners ($272,330,424; 12.4 percent). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Harper Construction Co. Inc., San Diego, California (N62473-17-D-0817); The Haskell Co., Jacksonville, Florida (N62473-17-D-0818); M.A. Mortenson Co., doing business as Mortenson Construction, Minneapolis, Minnesota (N62473-17-D-0819); RQ Construction LLC, Carlsbad, California (N62473-17-D-0820); SOLPAC Construction Inc., doing business as Soltek Pacific Construction Co., San Diego, California (N62473-17-D-0821); and The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Greenbelt, Maryland (N62473-17-D-0822), are each being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award, design-build construction contract for construction projects located primarily at the Naval Special Warfare Command Coastal Campus, Coronado, California. The maximum dollar value including the base period and four option years for all six contracts combined is $500,000,000. SOLPAC Construction Inc., doing business as Soltek Pacific Construction Co. is being awarded task order 0001 at $15,996,140 for the design and construction of Special Operations Forces, Special Reconnaissance Team-ONE Operations Facility #1 at the Naval Special Warfare Command Coastal Campus, Naval Base Coronado, Coronado, California. Work for this task order is expected to be completed by October 2018. All work on this contract will be performed in California. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of March 2022. Fiscal 2017 military construction (defense-wide); and fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $16,021,140 are obligated on this award, of which $25,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction (defense-wide); and operations and maintenance (Navy). This contract was competitively procured as a full and open unrestricted procurement with a historically underutilized business zone price evaluation preference in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.219-4, via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, with 20 proposals received. These six contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contracts. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Dynetics Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (N68936-17-D-0010); Engility Corp., Andover, Massachusetts (N68936-17-D-0011); Kranze Technology Solutions Inc., Prospect Heights, Illinois (N68936-17-D-0012); Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia (N68936-17-D-0013); New Directions Technologies, Inc., Ridgecrest, California (N68936-17-D-0014); and NuWaves LTD, Middletown, Ohio (N68936-17-D-0015), are each being awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts for research, development, delivery, sustainment, and upgrade of instrumentation for the Combat Environment Instrumentation Systems (CEIS). CEIS includes GPS-based time-space-position-information instrumentation, electronic attack/active emitter pods, warning/countermeasure systems, radio frequency and electro-optical tracking systems, multi-spectral threat/target systems and unmanned airborne vehicle instrumentation used by Department of Defense and allied training and test and evaluation ranges. The aggregate amount for all contracts is $197,905,650, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. Work will be performed at Ridgecrest, California (85 percent); and Point Mugu, California (15 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2017 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $15,000 are being obligated at time of award ($2,500 to each awardee), none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; 11 firms solicited and six offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, California, is the contracting activity.

CB&I Federal Services LLC, Alexandria, Virginia, is being awarded a $54,095,271 firm-fixed-price contract for fuel storage and distribution facilities replacement at Naval Air Station Lemoore. The work to be performed provides for the construction and replacement of a jet-fuel storage complex consisting of fuel piping to 20 existing hot fuel outlets, fuel transfer piping, three fuel storage tanks, pump-house, and fuel operations support facility. It modifies existing fuel truck loading position and adds two additional positions, and modifies existing truck unloading stations. It replaces existing military service station and provides a 25 gallon surge tank. Work also includes the demolition or decommissioning of existing fuel underground storage tanks and associated support facilities. Project includes remediation of fuel contaminated soil funded by other appropriations. The contract also contains two unexercised options and one planned modification, which if exercised would increase cumulative contract value to $57,093,969. Work will be performed in Lemoore, California, and is expected to be completed by April 2020. Fiscal 2015 military construction (defense-wide) contract funds in the amount of $54,095,271 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, with three proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N62473-17-C-2005).

US Marine Management Inc., Norfolk, Virginia, is being issued a $31,968,664 modification under a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00033-09-C-2504) to exercise an option to extend a six-month service period for the operation and maintenance of six Navy oceanographic survey ships. These ships support the Naval Oceanographic Office performing acoustic, biological, physical, and geophysical surveys, which provide much of the military’s information on the ocean environment. Work will be performed worldwide, and work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2017. Navy working capital funds in the amount of $31,968,664 are obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00033-09-C-2504).

Harris Corp., Annapolis, Maryland, is being awarded an $18,977,215 modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-11-D-0002) to extend the ordering period and exercise Option Year 6 for the procurement and support of the transmitting set, countermeasures AN/PLT-4 to support explosive ordnance disposal personnel. The AN/PLT-4 is a man-portable system in support of the Joint Service Explosive Ordnance Disposal Counter Radio Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare program. Work will be performed in Annapolis, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by March 2018. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Interstate Electronics Corp., Anaheim, California, is being awarded $14,646,541 for cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification P00006 to a previously awarded contract (N00030-16-C-0040) for phase two of the M350 RF set development, demonstration and shakedown operation flight test mission operations support and SSBN installation of Data Recording Subsystem Strategic Systems Programs Alteration 30346. The work will be performed in Anaheim, California (56 percent); Cape Canaveral, Florida (27 percent); Washington, District of Columbia (4 percent); Bremerton, Washington (3 percent); Kings Bay, Georgia (3 percent); Norfolk, Virginia (3 percent); Laurel, Maryland (2 percent); and Silverdale, Washington (2 percent), with an expected completion date of Jan. 31, 2020. Fiscal 2017 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,994,695; and fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $651,846 are being obligated on this award, none of which expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Metron Inc., Reston, Virginia, is being awarded a $9,995,494 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide system source code, documentation, and requirements for the Executable Architecture Management System. Support will include software design and code base; statistical analysis algorithms; application and database components; web and internal interfaces; testing systems and methodologies; and end-user analysis techniques. This three-year contract includes no options. Work will be performed at government facilities in San Diego, California (80 percent); and the contractor’s facilities in Reston, Virginia (20 percent). The ordering period is from March 30, 2017, through March 29, 2020. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funding will be obligated via task orders as they are issued using research, development, test and evaluation; and operations and maintenance (Navy) funds. This is a sole-source procurement and issued using other than full and open competition in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1), as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 – only one responsible source. The solicitation was published on Nov. 29, 2016, on the Federal Business Opportunities web site and the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central web site. The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-17-D-0023).

Akima Construction Services LLC, Colorado Springs, Colorado (W912DR-17-D-0013); Turner Construction Co., New York, New York (W912DR-17-D-0003); B.L. Harbert International LLC, Birmingham, Alabama (W912DR-17-D-0009); Grunley Construction Co., Rockville, Maryland (W912DR-17-D-0002); Black Horse Group LLC, Watertown, New York (W912DR-17-D-0014); Doyon Project Services LLC, Federal Way, Washington (W912DR-17-D-0012); McCarthy Hitt JV II, St. Louis Missouri (W912DR-17-D-0010); HSU Development Inc., Rockville, Maryland (W912DR-17-D-0015); and J&J Maintenance Inc., Austin, Texas (W912DR-17-D-0016), will share in a $499,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for design-build and design-bid-build construction in support of projects located in the Baltimore-Washington corridor, and may also can be used throughout the continental US and Hawaii. Bids were solicited via the Internet with 52 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 29, 2022. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Information Technology, Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $45,000,000 cost-plus-award-fee contract for development and integration of new capability, as well as upgrade, modernization and sustainment of existing capability for the joint effects model. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 29, 2022. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911SR-17-D-0002).

General Dynamics Information Technology, Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $24,371,710 modification (0005) to contract W52P1J-14-D-0011 for 73 staff support positions located throughout Afghanistan. Work will be performed in Afghanistan with an estimated completion date of May 22, 2018. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $12,185,855 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

URS Federal Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, was awarded a $15,213,676 modification (P00023) to contract W9124G-15-C-0005 for rotary wing flight training instructor support services for the Army Aviation Center of Excellence. Work will be performed in Daleville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2017. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $15,213,676 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Fort Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

SAIC, McLean, Virginia, was awarded an $8,277,675 modification (0033FN) to contract W31P4Q-05-A-0031 for the performance of system engineering and modeling and simulation analysis of perimeter security and persistent surveillance systems in support of Product Manager, Electro-Optical Infrared-Force Protection to support current force protection operations. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama; Afghanistan; Kuwait; and Iraq, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 5, 2017. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $8,277,675 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

ENSCO Inc. Falls Church, Virginia, has been awarded a $74,290,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable, indefinite delivery/indefinite‐quantity contract for modeling software and engineering support. Contractor will provide scientific and technological support for requirements for research, development, maintenance, sustainment, and enhancement of complex systems through both on-site and off-site personnel. Software applications were developed or acquired for evaluators to collect, process, analyze mission data and generate scientific and technical reports. Work will be performed at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida; and ENSCO, Melbourne, Florida, and is expected to be complete by March 31, 2025. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $249,978 are being obligated at the time of award. Headquarters Air Combat Command Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA7022-17-D-0009).

CSRA LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded a $10,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for high power electromagnetics (HPEM) and cyber electronic warfare applications. Contractor will identify and develop HPEM technologies with the potential to complement and enhance mission effectiveness of the cyber and electronic warfare (EW) communities. This includes the study, analysis, and information scenarios in which HPEM can be used for cyber or EW applications, conduct, experiments, and demonstrative concepts. Work will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, and is expected to be complete by June 20, 2020. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with six offers received. Fiscal 2016 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $104,581 are being obligated at the time of award for the first task order. Air Force Research Laboratory, Kirtland AFB, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9451-17-D-0080).

Raytheon Blackbird Technologies, Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a five-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a $90,000,000 maximum by US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). This contract supports the Hostile Forces – Tagging, Tracking, and Locating program to include providing field service representative, operational planner and new equipment training services for USSOCOM Acquisition, Technology & Logistics. The work will be performed in various continental U.S., and outside the continental US locations. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $6,535,117.80 is being obligated at the time of the award. This contract was awarded through full and open competition. USSOCOM, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity (H92222-17-D-0013). (Awarded on March 29, 2017)

