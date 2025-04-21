Naval Aviation Topic of Tech Bridge Talk

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, April 21, 2025 · Leave a Comment

A collaborative event with the Southern Maryland Tech Bridge and Ventura Tech Bridge will be offered from 2 to 3pm April 30, 2025. CAPT David “Roto” Rueter, program manager at PMA-234, and L. Anthony Deshotel, NAWCWD Mission Information and Data Systems team lead, will discuss their roles within the Naval Aviation Enterprise, how they collaborate, and the ways they work with industry and academia to solve problems to support the warfighter. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize this event.

This is a hybrid event. In-person attendance will be limited to 45 attendees at each location. For more information and to register, click here. When your registration is approved, you’ll receive an invitation to join the webinar.

You may register as a virtual attendee or in-person at one of the Tech Bridges listed below.

CAPT Rueter will join Rick Tarr at the Southern Maryland Tech Bridge at Tech Port , 44185 Airport Road, California, MD.

, 44185 Airport Road, California, MD. Mr. Deshotel will join the Ventura Tech Bridge at FATHOMWERX Lab, 319 Ponoma St., Port Hueneme, CA.

Airborne Electronic Attack Systems Program Office, PMA-234, is responsible for acquiring, delivering, and sustaining Airborne Electronic Attack systems and providing combatant commanders with electronic warfare capabilities that critically enable operational mission success.

NAWCWD is an organization within NAVAIR dedicated to maintaining a center of excellence in weapons development for the Department of the Navy. NAWCWD primarily operates in two Southern California locations: China Lake and Point Mugu. NAWCWD boasts a variety of state-of-the-art and one-of-a-kind laboratories and facilities that enable them to deliver unparalleled weapons research, development, acquisition, test, and evaluation for the nation’s warfighters, and offers 24/7 warfighter support to ensure the on-the-ground service member has the support they need to defend the nation.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

SoMD 2030 is focused on building a STEM pipeline, increasing career opportunities. This collaborative effort is funded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aviation Division. The Patuxent Partnership is accomplishing the work under an agreement with NAWCAD, working with St. Mary’s College of Maryland, College of Southern Maryland, area public school systems, as well as other schools, industry, and NAWCAD. SoMD 2030 connects talented students with paid apprenticeships and internships.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.