National Guard to Remain at US-Mexico Border Another Year

Posted by Java Joe on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

National Guard personnel are authorized to remain on the US-Mexico border for another year, reports Stars and Stripes. DoD confirms up to 4,000 soldiers will serve with US Customs and Border Protection agents through Sept. 30, 2019 — or the next fiscal year, although funding for the extended mission remains unclear.

The US Navy’s Ronald Regan Strike Group and Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Escort Flotilla 4 Battle Group conducted joint military exercises in the hotly contested South China Sea on Friday, reports Business Insider, showcasing the US military power in the South China Sea through carrier exercises and bomber overflights.

Within the next several weeks, both Russia and NATO will kick off some of the largest military exercises since the end of the Cold War, reports Breaking Defense.

Retired Army Gen. David Petraeus urges Congress to make good on its “sacred obligation” to support the growing number of veterans sickened by exposure to burn pits at US military bases abroad, reports Task and Purpose. The Burn Pits Accountability Act, introduced in May, would direct DoD to include questions regarding burn pit exposure among service members health assessments.

A US service member was killed and another wounded in an apparent insider attack in eastern Afghanistan, reports Military Times. The wounded service member is in stable condition, the name of the fallen service member will not be released until family members are notified.

Staff Sgt. Amanda Kelley, 29, is the first enlisted woman to earn her Ranger qualification, reports Army Times.

As lawmakers return to work, shutdown fears loom, reports Defense News. With a Sept. 30 deadline, the appropriations issue is expected to dominate Congress’ September session.

The Pentagon took the final step to cancel $300 million in planned aid to Pakistan, reflecting President Donald Trump’s administration’s dissatisfaction with Pakistan’s commitment to assisting the US strategy for pressuring the Taliban, whose leaders use Pakistan as a sanctuary, reports Military Times.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford is on a week-long trip focused on shoring up Afghanistan’s new strategy by pressing key neighbors Pakistan and India to do more to help stabilize the country, according to Military Times.

Fishermen in northeastern Japan are set to seek about $834,000 in damages over the February dumping of fuel tanks by a US fighter jet, which forced them to halt fishing, reports Japan Times

The Navy’s first “Fat Leonard” court-martial trial sends the defendant to the brig, but not on the most serious charges, reports Navy Times, and potentially jeopardized future federal fraud cases against a string of past and present sailors.

The future aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy is 50 percent complete, reports Defense News, after a “superlift,” installed a 905-metric-ton aft section 80 feet long, 110 feet wide, and four decks in height. The ship is set to be launched in late 2019.

The commanding officer of the second submarine to integrate women into its previously all-male crews has been removed from his job, reports Military.com. Capt. Gregory Kercher, who led the guided-missile submarine Florida’s Gold crew, was relieved of his duties due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command, said Cmdr. Sarah Self-Kyler, a spokeswoman for Commander, Submarine Forces.

Contracts:

360 Patriot Enterprises LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (W15QKN-18-D-0122); Canvas Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (W15QKN-18-D-0123); Contracting Resources Group Inc., Baltimore, Maryland (W15QKN-18-D-0124); Quality Innovation Inc., Fredericksburg, Virginia (W15QKN-18-D-0125); Management Support Technologies Inc., Fredericksburg, Virginia (W15QKN-18-D-0126); CTRMG-GAPSI JV II LLC, Fairfax, Virginia (W15QKN-18-D-0127); Branden Enterprises Inc., Knoxville, Tennessee (W15QKN-18-D-0128); Dynamic Systems Technology Inc., Fairfax, Virginia (W15QKN-18-D-0129); Alutiiq Global Solutions LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (W15QKN-18-D-0130 ); RiVidium Inc., Manassas, Virginia (W15QKN-18-D-0131); Mission Services Inc., McLean, Virginia (W15QKN-18-D-0133); and Gemini Tech Services LLC, Fort Worth, Texas (W15QKN-18-D-0134), will compete for each order of the $1,521,531,661 firm-fixed-price contract for recruiting, management, and administrative support services for program executive office enterprise information systems and human resource solutions. Bids were solicited via the internet with 37 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 3, 2028. US Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Range Generation Next LLC, Dulles, Virginia, was awarded a $502,224,668 hybrid (cost, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-plus-incentive-fee) contract for engineering and technical services. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama; and Kwajalein Atoll, Republic of the Marshall Islands, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 1, 2028. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,264,665 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W9113M-18-C-0010).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded $39,223,382 for modification P00006 to the previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee fiscal 2018 F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter annual sustainment contract (N00019-18-C-1041). This modification provides for additional software sustainment and flight test support for Air Systems used by the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, and non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants. Services to be provided include support to maintain, update, release, and deliver air systems software, as well as support for F-35 flight test operations. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (43 percent); Edwards Air Force Base, California (41 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (16 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force) funds; and non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $39,223,382 will be obligated at time of award; $31,429,694 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($15,714,454; 40.06 percent); Marine Corps ($7,857,620; 20.03 percent); Navy ($7,857,620; 20.03 percent); and non-DoD participants ($7,793,688; 19.88 percent). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Aug. 31, 2018) Serco Inc., Reston, Virginia, is awarded an $8,302,798 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) waterfront installation support. This contract will provide support in performing the functions of an alteration installation team with the installation of ship alterations, ship change documents, and ordnance alterations as related to the CIWS on Navy, Army, Coast Guard and Foreign Military Sales vessels. The contract consists of a one-year base period and four one-year option periods. If all options are exercised, the cumulative contract value will be $51,227,112. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (41 percent); San Diego, California (30 percent); Everett, Washington (6 percent); Mayport, Florida (6 percent); Yokosuka, Japan (6 percent); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (5 percent); Jubail & Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (4 percent); Rota, Spain (1 percent); and one location less than 1 percent, and is expected to be completed by August 2023. Fiscal 2018 working capital (Navy) funding in the amount of $10,000 will be obligated on the first delivery order at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one offer received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00174-18-D-0018). Chenega Infinity LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded an $8,244,812, firm-fixed-price, cost, labor hour contract, excluding unexercised options, for physical security support services. This contract provides for physical security support services in developing, implementing, maintaining, and continuously improving programs that complement the agency mission; facilitate the secure and successful accomplishments of the Security and Intelligence Directorate mission; and that fully comply with public law, national policy, applicable executive orders, and Department of Defense directives, instructions, and regulations. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an expected completion date of December 2019. Fiscal 2018 research and development funds in the amount of $2,400,000 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and 11 offers were received. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR001118C0151).

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

