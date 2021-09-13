NASA Seeks Student Tech Ideas

NASA is calling on all sixth- through 12th-grade educators and students to submit experiments for possible suborbital flights as a way of gaining firsthand experience with the design and testing process used by NASA researchers. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the program.

The NASA TechRise Student Challenge invites students to design, build, and launch experiments on suborbital rockets and high-altitude balloons. The challenge aims to inspire a deeper understanding of Earth’s atmosphere, space exploration, coding, electronics, and the value of test data.

“Central to NASA’s mission is inspiring and educating the workforce of the future. The research areas students can explore through TechRise are endless, from technology to better understand our planet to innovative systems for deep space exploration,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “We hope to see entries from students across the country, showcasing the diverse talent and ideas of the next generation.”

Guided by an educator, student teams affiliated with US public, private, and charter schools can develop and submit creative experiment ideas. The entry period is open until November 3, 2021.

Each winning team will receive $1,500 to build their experiment and an assigned spot to test it on a NASA-sponsored suborbital flight operated by Blue Origin, UP Aerospace, or Raven Aerostar.

For challenge details, click here.

