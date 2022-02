NAACP to Hold Virtual College, Career Fair

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The HBCU College & Career Fair will be presented virtually by St. Mary’s County Branch NAACP#7025, in partnership with St. Mary’s County Public Schools and St. Mary’s County Library.

Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 10 am – 2 pm

Register here.

In honor of African American History Month, celebrate education and honor the history and legacy of Historically Black Colleges & Universities.