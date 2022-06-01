NAACP 5K Run/Walk Accepting Registrations

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 · Leave a Comment

(Pixabay.com photo)

St. Mary’s County NAACP is accepting registrations for its 5K run/walk on September 17 in Historic St. Mary’s City.

This is the inaugural running of the St. Mary’s County 7025K, which will support health initiatives throughout the county. Some of those initiatives include assisting students with getting vaccinations for COVID-19 compliance, providing N95 mask to essential personnel and first responders, as well as blood pressure screening at events throughout the county to name a few.

The NAACP’s Health Committee consists of several health care professionals who are all volunteers with a heart to serve their community. Support of this event from the community could provide them with the tools to do what they have been called to do.

Packet pickup on the day of the event will begin at 7 am. Start time for the 5K will be 8 am. It is expected to end at 9:45 am; the course will close at 10 am.

This is a rain-or-shine event. Water stations will be available.

Register here.

Historic St. Mary’s City is at 18751 Hogaboom Lane.