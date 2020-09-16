Mysterious Drones Visited THAAD Battery in Guam

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

Mysterious drone incursions occurred in March and April 2019 over a US anti-ballistic battery in Guam, reports The Drive. The low-flying drones, with blinding spotlights, appeared interested in the Army’s highly sensitive Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery stationed at the strategic Andersen Air Force Base to defend against ballistic missile attacks.

Two months after top Pentagon officials vowed to get to the bottom of whether the Russian government bribed the Taliban to kill American service members, the commander of troops in the region says a detailed review of all available intelligence has not been able to corroborate the existence of such a program, reports NBC News.

The Navy suffered four Class A aviation mishaps in August, reports Navy Times. Class A is the most-severe mishap level and generally involves at least $1 million in damage, or the loss of life or serious injury. This year’s 10 Class A aviation mishaps already eclipse the eight reported in 2019. The military’s overall number of major aviation mishaps declined slightly from 1,036 in 2018 to 1,005 in 2019.

The Navy, planning to procure several robotic warships, is casting about trying to figure out what they’d be good at, reports Popular Mechanics. The future fleet of uncrewed warships could stalk and kill submarines, suggests Breaking Defense. That vision was partially laid out in the new force structure report Marine Commandant GEN David Berger released in April.

The exit of the US Air Force from Germany will take some time to get it right, says GEN Jeffrey Harrigian, whose team is still in the “planning stages” of the expected move, Defense News reports.

Dense smoke smothers the Pacific Northwest, shutting residents indoors and complicating fire response, reports The Washington Post. Air quality warnings across Oregon have reached “hazardous” and similar smoke warnings are in place from California to Washington state. A week after wildfires began ravaging Oregon and displacing thousands of people, the air quality in many parts of the state ranks among the world’s worst, as bad as the pollution “airpocalypse” in Beijing in 2013.

The attack on the VA computer system exposed personal information of about 46,000 veterans, reports Military Times. Hackers breached the Veterans Affairs computer systems used to send payments to outside medical providers. Access to the payments system has been amid a comprehensive security review of the problem.

NAWS China Lake can expect at least $737 million for new airfield capabilities, reports USNI News. The research, testing, and evaluation facilities were damaged by two major earthquakes in 2019 and are still not fully operational.

Don’t count on the US military returning to the pre-COVID-19 status quo, reports Military Times. US Strategic Command CO, ADM Charles “Chas” Richard says the military is “very well-postured” to continue operating under COVID-19 precautions “indefinitely.” He says that there are some measures stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic that have proven successful and will likely linger once the threat of the virus is gone.

Scientists at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research are advancing a vaccine that may be able to prevent strains of the common cold in the future, reports McClatchyDC. They’re much more concerned now with the imminent flu season’s impact on getting COVID-19.

State budgets strained as Medicaid rolls swell amid pandemics historic job losses, reports The Washington Post. Caseloads have risen on average 8.4% through July in 30 states. And in 14 states with enrollment data through August, the average is 10%. If the past is a guide, this is merely the beginning.

The Trump campaign, in a digital ad calling on people to “support our troops,” used a stock photo of Russian-made fighter jets and Russian models dressed as soldiers in an ad running Sept. 8-12, reports Politico. The ad was made by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, which is run by both the Republican National Committee and the campaign.

The commander in charge of the US military’s nuclear arsenal has warned that increasing China’s nuclear stockpile is “next” on Beijing’s “to-do list,” reports VOA News.

The Islamic Republic is still looking to avenge the death of Qassem Soleimani, reports Politico. US officials have been aware of a general threat against the South African ambassador, Lana Marks, since the spring. The intelligence about the threat to the ambassador has become more specific in recent weeks saying the Iranian Embassy in Pretoria is involved in the plot. Ambassador Marks has been made aware of the threat.

Newport News Shipbuilding and the crew of the future Montana (SSN-794) are working to keep the Virginia-class attack sub on track to deliver to the fleet next year. Despite the coronavirus pandemic taking its toll on submarine construction, the Navy christened Montana over the weekend in the first-ever all-virtual christening ceremony. Montana’s construction began in April 2015 and is on target for its late 2021 planned delivery.

Contracts:

Accura Engineering and Consulting Services, Atlanta, Georgia (W912PL-20-D-0047); CES Consulting LLC, Dulles, Virginia (W912PL-20-D-0048); APSI Construction Management, Irvine, California (W912PL-20-D-0049); and HFS Co., San Antonio, Texas (W912PL-20-D-0050), will compete for each order of the $180,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction phase services to support the southern border of the US. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 14, 2025. US Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles, California, is the contracting activity.

RDZM LLC., Arlington, Virginia, was awarded an $8,802,640 modification (P00007) to contract W15QKN-19-C-0032 for engineering and manufacturing development, low rate initial production, and full rate production of the 40mm HV HEDP-AB XM1176 cartridge. Work will be performed in Middletown, Iowa; and Stafford, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 14, 2025. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $8,802,640 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

GE Aviation Systems LLC, Sterling, Virginia, is being awarded a not-to-exceed $9,927,624 contract action for the evaluation and repair and/or modification of marine propellers used on Landing Craft Air Cushion vehicles. This contract includes a 27-month base period with an additional 180-day option, which if exercised, will bring the contract value to $19,240,816. Work will be performed in Sterling, Virginia (80%); and the United Kingdom (20%). Work is expected to be completed by November 2022. If all options are exercised, work will be completed by May 2023. Annual working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,481,906 will be obligated at time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One source was solicited for this non-competitive requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 US Code 2304(C)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00104-20-C-CA04).

Progeny Systems Corp., Manassas, Virginia, is awarded an $8,607,236 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-5213 to exercise an option for engineering services and hardware systems in support of the Undersea Warfare Decision Support Systems Command and Control program. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (79%); Norfolk, Virginia (11%); Keyport, Washington (8%); Charleroi, Pennsylvania (1%); and San Diego, California (1%), and is expected to be completed by May 2021. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) (48%); fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) (40%); fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) (9%); and fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) (3%) funding in the amount of $690,636 will be obligated at time of award, of which, $668,225 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured under the exception 15 US Code 638 (r) (4), Small Business Innovation Research Phase III. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Bethpage, New York, is awarded an $8,079,018 modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-6311 to exercise an option for the production of Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Surface-to-Surface Missile Module (SSMM). The modification authorizes the production of one SSMM unit. The SSMM is a Longbow Hellfire missile that will be added to the surface warfare mission module aboard the LCS. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama (80%); Bethpage, New York (18%); and Hollywood, Maryland (2%), and is expected to be completed by June 2022. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $8,079,018 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, is awarded a $33,912,603 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-6327 to exercise options for engineering support services, depot support services and other direct costs for Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare Increment One Block One Systems. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by September 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) (63%); and fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) (37%) funding in the amount of $4,471,479 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Prism Maritime LLC, Chesapeake, Virginia, is awarded a not to exceed $18,543,455 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee task order provisions for hardware items and engineering services in support of Combat Systems Interface and Steering Control Systems currently installed on the following ship classes: aircraft carrier, nuclear powered; landing ship, dock; amphibious transport dock; and multi-purpose amphibious assault ship. The supplies under this contract will support an integral part of Combat Systems Interface and Steering Control Systems installed on numerous ship platforms in the Navy. This requirement is for specialized supplies that only Prism Maritime LLC can support. Prism Maritime LLC, as the original equipment manufacturer, is the sole designer and fabricator of this equipment, and as such, possesses the proprietary technical data necessary to manufacture and provide maintenance for this specialized equipment. Work will be performed in Chesapeake, Virginia (85%); Bremerton, Washington (5%); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (5%); San Diego, California (3%); and Norfolk, Virginia (2%), and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,269,436 ($500 minimum guarantee) will be obligated at time of award via an individual task order and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. In accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c) (1), this contract was not competitively procured; only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N64498-20-D-4038).

Indigo Ridge Farms LLC, Quicksburg, Virginia, was awarded a $10,465,942 maximum indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (H92239-20-D-0004) for caprines and fermented alafalfa haylage (feed) to support medical training at the Joint Special Operations Medical Training Center, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and other subordinate units. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $62,192 are being obligated at the time of award. The period of performance is a base ordering period of 12 months with four additional 12-month ordering periods. The five-year ordering period ends in September 2025. The contract was awarded competitively with two proposals received. US Special Operations Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is the contracting activity.

Seed Innovations LLC, Monument, Colorado, has been awarded an $18,509,050 firm-fixed-price task order for the Chief Data Office’s platform services. This award was made from the LevelUP Development Security Operations basic ordering agreement FA8307-20-G-0049. The work to be conducted includes subject matter expert support of the enterprise Data-as-a-Service platform. Work will be performed in the Washington, DC, area, and is expected to be completed Sept. 23, 2023. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $4,598,093 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force District of Washington, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity (FA7014-20-F-0205).

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $54,477,181 firm-fixed-price order (N00019-20-F-0256) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0029. This order procures 3,754 interim spare parts and provides support for the repair and maintenance of the CH-53K low rate initial production aircraft configuration. Work will be performed in Quebec, Canada (7.08%); Jupiter, Florida (6.4%); Rome, New York (4.56%); Bridgeport, West Virginia (4.26%); Jackson, Mississippi (4.19%); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (3.9%); Erie, Pennsylvania (3.72%); Vergennes, Vermont (3.22%); Blacksburg, Virginia (3.17%); Springfield, New Jersey (2.97%); Hialeah, Florida (2.85%); Tucson, Arizona (2.62%); Magnolia, Arkansas (2.53%); Atlanta, Georgia (2.38%); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (2.3%); Irvine, California (2.27%); Vancouver, Washington (1.88%); Costa Mesa, California (1.84%); Huntsville, Alabama (1.75%); New Port Richey, Florida (1.75%); Salt Lake City, Utah (1.75%); Santa Clarita, California (1.65%); Naples, Florida (1.62%); St. Louis, Missouri (1.57%); Fort Walton Beach, Florida (1.57%); Minden, Nebraska (1.52%); Ronkonkoma, New York (1.44%); Boylston, Massachusetts (1.23%); Newington, Connecticut (1.14%); Shelton, Connecticut (1.14%); Chalfont, Pennsylvania (1%); Sylmar, California (1%); Berlin, Connecticut (1.03%); various locations within the continental US (15.96%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (0.74%), and is expected to be completed in April 2023. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $54,477,181 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

