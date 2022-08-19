Museum to Celebrate Children’s Day

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, August 19, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Families can enjoy games, crafts and face painting at St. Clement’s Island Museum’s Children’s Day on Saturday.

The St. Mary’s Department of Recreation & Parks will host a free day of family fun in the sun, celebrating the end of summer on the waterside lawn at the museum in Colton’s Point from 11 am to 2 pm August 20.

Outside exhibitors include a local fire department, rescue squad and many more. Hometown Karaoke & DJ Services will play kid-friendly tunes. Mathnasium of California will have math-related activities, and the Red Cross will have family fun and giveaways.

Local author Cindy Frelan will offer storytimes about Chesapeake Bay animals. In addition, the Optimist Club of the Seventh District will provide a kiddie tractor pull and a free bike raffle for children 12 and younger. Organizers encourage families to get there early — the first 100 children will receive a free water bottle courtesy of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division and sponsors.

The Optimist Club of the Seventh District will be selling hamburgers, hotdogs, fries and drinks.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum is at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point. For more information, call 301-769-2222 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.