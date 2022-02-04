Museum Seeking Historic Photos, Items

St. Clement’s Island Museum is seeking historic documents, photos, and other significant objects related to St. Clement’s Island and the Colton’s Point area from the 20th century and earlier.

Community Day will be held from 10 am to 4 pm Friday, February 11, 2022, at the museum at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point.

Museum staff will scan photos and documents, leaving you with the originals, and they can photograph objects and people for potential new exhibits. Set up an appointment by calling the museum at 301-769-2222.

Don’t have anything to contribute? You can also donate funds dedicated to new exhibits here.

The event encourages the public to share items and information that will help the St. Mary’s County Museum Division expand the interpretation, exhibits, and stories of its historic sites.