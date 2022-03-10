Museum Plans MD Day Event

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, March 10, 2022

Maryland Day festivities are being planned at St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point from 10 am to 5 pm March 25.

Celebrate the founding of Maryland at the state’s birthplace at St. Clement’s Island with free admission to the museum all day and free water taxi rides, official ceremony featuring guest speakers and program (2 to 3 pm), and more. A commemorative Mass on St. Clement’s Island will occur at 11 am.

A food truck will also be on site all day.

The event commemorates the first landing of the colonists on St. Clement’s Island – a significant part of the island’s, St. Mary’s County’s, and the state of Maryland’s story. It marks the meeting of the local native people – the Piscataway – and the Englishmen, as well as the beginning of what was a long and sometimes difficult relationship between the two cultures.

The museum is at 38370 Point Breeze Road. Call 301-769-2222 for more information.