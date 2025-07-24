Dougherty Nominated to Lead NAVAIR

Posted by Java Joe on Thursday, July 24, 2025

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

The White House has nominated RADM John Dougherty to lead NAVAIR, which is currently led by VADM Carl Chebi. USNI reports other new nominees are MAJGEN Christian Wortman to lead I Marine Expeditionary Force and RADM Jeffrey Czerewko, to Navy personnel. These nominations come a day after LTGEN Michael Borgschulte was nominated to superintendent of the US Naval Academy. These nominees require Senate approval. The former academy superintendent, VADM Yvette Davids, was appointed deputy chief of Naval Operations for Operations, Plans, Strategy and Warfighting Development.

Wilbert Castañeda, a former Navy SEAL, was released July 18 after being detained in Venezuela for nearly a year, reports Task & Purpose. He was one of 10 Americans released in an exchange that returned more than 250 Venezuelans the US had deported to El Salvador, according to The Washington Post. Castañeda was arrested in Venezuela last August, accused of being part of a CIA-led operation to overthrow Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s regime, AP News reported. The US State Department called the accusation “categorically false.” Castañeda was not a SEAL when arrested because his Navy Enlisted Classification had been revoked before then, according to a US official without further details.

The Trump administration is expanding its search for partners to build the Golden Dome missile defense system, courting Amazon.com’s Project Kuiper and big defense contractors as tensions with Elon Musk threaten SpaceX’s dominance in the program, according to three sources familiar with the matter. Reuters reports the shift marks a strategic pivot away from reliance on Musk’s SpaceX, whose Starlink and Starshield satellite networks have become central to US military communications.

Microsoft announced last week it will end the use of China-based engineers to support its cloud services for the Defense Department after a ProPublica investigation found that the company was using Chinese personnel monitored by US-based “digital escorts,” reports NextGov. Digital escorts, US citizens with security clearances, act as intermediaries, connecting foreign engineers’ tech fixes to the systems that need patching.

A sweeping cyber espionage operation targeting Microsoft server software compromised about 100 organizations–mostly in the US and Germany–as of the weekend, reports Reuters. Microsoft issued an alert on Saturday about “active attacks” on self-hosted SharePoint servers, widely used by organizations to share documents and collaborate within organizations. SharePoint instances run off of Microsoft servers were unaffected. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, America’s Cyber Defense Agency, released its own alert Tuesday containing Microsoft’s patches to staunch the unauthorized access to on-premise SharePoint servers.

Marine Corps LTGEN Gregory L. Masiello has officially taken over the sprawling multiservice and multinational F-35 program. He walks into the job at what could be one of the program’s pivotal moments, as the F-35 transitions to a new configuration, scrutiny from Congress intensifies, and the Pentagon trims its budget request for new aircraft, according to Air & Space Forces Magazine.

The House has approved a flat, $831.5 billion defense spending bill that provides a 3.8% pay raise for troops and cuts some 45,000 positions from the civilian workforce. The bill passed 221-209, with Democrats overwhelmingly opposing the measure over the lack of provision for arming Ukraine and cutting of diversity initiatives and abortion access, reports Stars and Stripes.

The Army’s parade and festival last month to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the service in the nation’s capital cost $30 million, reports Stars and Stripes.

The Space Force will begin assuming space missions currently conducted by the Air National Guard starting at the beginning of October, reports Air & Space Forces Magazine.

DefSec Pete Hegseth has announced a review into how officers will be promoted and selected for command that will be led by former Marine LTCOL Stuart Scheller, who was punished after he criticized senior military leaders for the Afghanistan withdrawal, reports Task & Purpose.

Hegseth’s inner circle saw another shake-up Saturday with the departure of senior adviser Justin Fulcher, reports The Hill.

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) introduced a bill last week that would allow military base commanders to enter agreements with local officials. Currently, 10-year collaborative agreements are only available in narrow circumstances. This legislation is designed to save taxpayer money by allowing military communities and installations to increase investment in each other, reports Stars and Stripes.

The Air Force and SkyWest Airlines are looking into a possible near miss July 18 of a North Dakota-based B-52 Stratofortress and a passenger plane, reports Military Times. The commercial plane aborted its landing to circle the airport before safely landing at Minot International Airport. The Minot Air Force Base, on Monday, said the B-52’s flyover of the North Dakota State Fairgrounds was planned in advance and cleared by the FAA.

A security forces airman died early July 20 while on duty at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, WY, reports Air and Space Magazine. The airman was assigned to the 90th Security Forces Squadron, part of the wing that operates ground-launched nuclear weapons at Warren. The death is under investigation. The victim’s name will not be released until 24 hours after family is notified. No threat is posed to the base or the community, according to a release from the base.

The Maryland Department of the Environment is defending the permit it issued to a wind farm proposed off the coast of Ocean City. The US EPA contended Maryland erred by using the state’s citizen-appeal process, which closed July 14, reports Maryland Matters. The EPA said appeals to the permit issued to Baltimore-based company US Wind should have gone through the federal government’s process.

President Donald Trump denied on Wednesday, disaster assistance for Western Maryland that Gov. Wes Moore requested June 13 following massive floods that hit the region May 12 and 14, 2025, report The Baltimore Sun. Evacuations in Garret and Allegany counties after Georges Creek overflowed following three days of extreme rainfall, “clearly met disaster assistance criteria” under the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Moore said. Not including Maryland, since Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20, FEMA has denied eight requests for disaster declarations. The Washington Post reported earlier this month that the president is retreating from the idea of abolishing FEMA after he visited Texas, which was ravaged by floods that killed more than 130 people, including dozens of children at a religious summer camp.

Contracts:

Aviation Systems Engineering Co. Inc., Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded a $15,341,242 firm-fixed-price modification (P00001) to contract N0001925C0113. This modification is exercising contract line items for continued support of training efforts for the German Navy in both maintenance functions and flight operations for the P-8A Poseidon aircraft to assist German P-8A squadrons in achieving European military airworthiness requirements for aircraft maintainer various rates; as well as teach maintenance practices for conventional weapon loading and fiber optic wiring, teach P-8A pilots and aircrew, support the German Navy in maintaining pilot and aircrew proficiency and completing Naval Air Training and Operating Procedure Standardization check rides as well as emergency procedure check rides for the German Navy. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (50%); Nordholz, Germany (40%); and Berlin, Germany (10%), and is expected to be completed in May 2030. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $7,741,22 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Fleet Support Group LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was awarded an $8,429,649 delivery order off indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00024-21-D-4114) for engineering, technical, repair, and logistic support to Commander, Naval Surface Force, US Pacific Fleet; US Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (JRMC) Yokosuka, Detachment Sasebo; and ships’ force personnel in the execution of hull, mechanical, and electrical maintenance and maintenance training services. Work will be performed at JRMC Yokosuka and is expected to be completed by July 2026. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,429,649 was obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The overall total contract value ceiling remains unchanged on the basic contract at $272,977,437. Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N55236-25-F-9968). (Awarded July 22, 2025)

Northrup Grumman Systems Corp., Melbourne, Florida, is awarded a $140,827,737 modification (P00110) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001918C1037). This modification adds scope to provide non-recurring engineering efforts to support the production of five Japan configuration E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. This modification includes Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Japan. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (70%); Owego, New York (16%); Liverpool, New York (5%); Baltimore, Maryland (3%); Marlborough, Massachusetts (2%); Orlando, Florida (2%); and various locations within the continental US (2%) and is expected to be completed November 2028. FMS funds in the amount of $140,827,737, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Valiant Government Services LLC, Fayetteville, North Carolina, was awarded a $22,074,477 modification (P00010) to contract W91278-24-C-0038 for operations and maintenance services. Work will be performed in Fort Detrick, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of July 21, 2026. Fiscal 2025 Defense Health Program funds in the amount of $22,074,477 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Acquisition Logistics LLC, Henrico, Virginia, was awarded a $231,878,229 firm-fixed-price contract to establish and operate a 5,000 capacity, single adult, short-term detention facility for the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in support of Presidential Executive Order 14159. Bids were solicited via the internet with 13 received. Work will be performed in El Paso, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2027. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $231,878,229 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9124J-25-F-A075). (Awarded July 18, 2025.)

F.K. Horn GmbH & Co.KG, Kaiserslautern, Germany (FA5613-25-D-0003); SKE Support Services GmbH, Goldbach, Germany (FA5613-25-D-0004); Wayss & Freytag Ingenieurbau AG, Frankfurt Am Main, Germany (FA5613-25-D-0005); J&J Maintenance Inc., doing business as J&J Worldwide Services, McLean, Virginia (FA5613-25-D-0006); Wolff & Müller Government Services GmbH & Co. KG, Stuttgart, Germany (FA5613-25-D-0007); MICKAN Generalbaugesellschaft Amberg mbH& Co.KG, Amberg, Germany (FA5613-25-D-0008); and PORR Government Services GmbH, Kaiserslautern, Germany (FA5613-25-D-0009), were awarded a combined ceiling of $950,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award construction contract for construction services. This contract provides for a streamlined execution method for a broad range of sustainment, maintenance, repair, alteration, renovation, and minor construction projects to include residential and commercial work for the Kaiserslautern military community and Spangdahlem Air Base areas. Work will be performed within the Federal Republic of Germany and is expected to be completed by July 21, 2034, if all options are exercised. These contracts were competitive acquisitions and seven offers were received. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $22,705 ($3,244 per awardee) are being obligated at time of award. The 700th Contracting Squadron, Kapaun Air Station, Germany, is the contracting activity.

Deloitte & Touche LLP, Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $25,009,233 firm-fixed-price contract for Secretary of the Air Force, Financial Management and Comptroller Chief, financial improvement and audit remediation services. This contract provides for day-to-day implementation of the financial improvement and audit readiness program and compliance with annual statements and audit mandates as required by the Chief Financial Officers Act of 1990 and the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2024. Work will be performed in the National Capital Region and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2025. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2025 Air Force operations and maintenance in the amount of $25,009,233 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force District of Washington, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity (FA7014-25-F-0190).

HII Fleet Support Group LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (N00189-25-D-Z022); Chitra Productions LLC,* Virginia Beach, Virginia (N00189-25-D-Z023); Carley Corp., Orlando, Florida (N00189-25-D-Z024); Transtecs Corp.,* Wichita, Kansas (N00189-25-D-Z025); C2 Technologies Inc., McLean, Virginia (N00189-25-D-Z026); JANUS Research Group LLC, Evans, Georgia (N00189-25-D-Z027); and Crew Training International Inc., Memphis, Tennessee (N00189-25-D-Z028), are being awarded an estimated $218,181,818 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award contract. The contract will include terms and conditions for the placement of firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee task orders to provide curriculum planning, analysis, maintenance, and development as well as PC modeling, simulation, and the creation of part task trainers in support of Naval Education Training Command’s Naval Training Products and Services program. The contracts run concurrently. The contract will include a 60-month base ordering period with an additional six-month option period pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) 52.217-8. The total estimated value of the contracts combined will have a ceiling value of $240,000,000 if the six-month option is exercised. Work is expected to begin August 2025 and be completed by July 2030; if the option is exercised, work will be completed by January 2031. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia; Orlando, Florida; Wichita, Kansas; McLean, Virginia; Evans, Georgia; and Memphis, Tennessee. The percentage of work for each contract cannot be determined at this time. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds (Navy) in the contracts’ minimum amount of $35,000 ($5,000 each) will be obligated at the time of award and funds will expire at the end of fiscal year. Subsequent task orders under the resultant contract will be funded with appropriate fiscal year operations and maintenance funds. This contract was competitively procured through the System for Award Management website pursuant to FAR 16.504 and FAR Part 15 with 31 offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Pentagon Directorate, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

GPA Technologies Inc., San Diego, California (N00024-25-D-4141); Oceanetics Inc., Fredericksburg, Virginia (N00024-25-D-4142); PCCI Inc., Alexandria, Virginia (N00024-25-D-4143); and Virtual Computing Technology Inc., Arlington, Virginia (N00024-25-D-4144), are awarded a combined $199,000,000 firm-fixed-price/cost-plus-fixed fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the sustainment and refurbishment of waterborne security barriers (WSB), moorings, and marine facilities. This procurement provides logistical support, fabrication, installation, inspection, refurbishment, development, and field supervision/operation of waterfront barriers, associated moorings, WSBs, and related marine facilities worldwide. The contract supports the WSB, moorings, and WSB product lines. Each awardee will be awarded $1,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. These contracts include options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $199,000,000 over a ten-year period for the four vendors combined. Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed by July 2030. If all options are exercised, work will continue through July 2035. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $4,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the delivery order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was competitively procured via the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment Solicitation Module, with four offers received. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.