Moore to Lead TPP Program on China

Dr. Dale Moore will lead the “China: An Existential Threat to the Global Order” discussion sponsored by The Patuxent Partnership on August 26. The in-person program will be held from 8 to 9:30 am at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland Center Hall.

The program will provide a top-level summary of the latest thinking regarding the fundamental risks that China, and especially its People’s Republic of China leadership pose to the existing international order.

Topics to be discussed include:

China’s current status

China’s increasingly threatening activities

China’s stated goals and ambitions

The underlying motivations that drive PRC actions

Using a whole-of-nation top-down approach, China has become increasingly aggressive, provocative, and antagonistic on essentially all fronts. China is making substantial policy changes and investments intended to disrupt the status quo, create a new China-centric global order, and provide both military and economic offsets for future advantage to bring it to fruition. As a result, the US and its allies must be fully engaged, ready, and prepared with clear eyes and a strong sense of urgency to demonstrate resolve, and the ultimate power of democracy and capitalism to sustain superior technological capabilities, economic performance, freedom and basic human rights.

Dr. Moore is the founder and president of The Moore Group LLC, a start-up focused on organizational strategy, innovation and transformation.

He recently retired after 37 years supporting the US Navy and the Department of Defense, including as the Director, Strategy and Innovation, DASN(RDTE) where he led the development and deployment of the DON 30-Year Research and Development Plan and the DON Strategic Thinking Community of Interest, and served as a plank owner for the ASN RDA Agility Campaign.

Dr. Moore serves on the TPP Academic Advisory Board, and has served on the executive board, MIT Lean Aerospace Initiative, and the University of Texas at Dallas Research Advisory Board.

The University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland is at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD.

California, MD 20619

Park in the back or on the side of Building 1. Note there is construction for the third building so the parking lot is closed on right side of Building 2 (when you enter from Airport Road). The program is in the multipurpose room of Building 1.

