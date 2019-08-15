Misconduct Allegations Stall DoD’s Cloud Contract Award

Pentagon watchdog says it is reviewing $10B “war cloud” contract over misconduct allegations, reports The Hill, including conflicts of interest in the acquisition process. The DoD cloud-computing contract is set to be awarded to either Amazon or Microsoft. DefSec Mark Esper ordered the review at President Trump’s request to investigate whether the contract is biased toward Amazon.

Pentagon walks back enemy fire statement as mystery still surrounds death of Marine Raider in Iraq, reports Marine Corps Times. Marine Raider Gunnery Sgt. Scott A. Koppenhafer was killed Saturday while advising and accompanying Iraqi security forces in Ninewah Province.

A-10 re-winging completed, will keep Warthog in the air until late 2030s, reports Air Force Times. The upgraded wings on 173 A-10 Thunderbolt IIs should last for up to 10,000 flight hours without requiring a depot inspection and they have an improved, newly designed wire harness to make the wings easier to remove and lessen the chance of damaging the wing during the removal process.

Capt. Kavon Hakimzadeh, skipper of the USS Harry S. Truman, fled Iran as a child and is now preparing to deploy amid heightened tensions, reports The Virginian-Pilot, knowing that he could be called to return to the Middle East. The Navy doesn’t disclose where its ships plan to go.

Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Johnson, the Special Forces unit member killed in Niger ambush, is honored for bravery, reports Military.com, receiving a posthumous Bronze Star with Valor for his heroism during the October 2017 Niger ambush that killed him and three other Special Forces soldiers.

China bars US warships from making port call in Hong Kong as tensions mount amid continued protests, reports Business Insider. Beijing has blamed the US, at least in part, for the protests and has warned the US against playing “dangerous games.”

Iran warns the growing US naval coalition in Strait of Hormuz raises the “risk of combustion”, reports CBS News. The White House is keeping up its push for allies to join an international military coalition to protect commercial shipping in the vital waterway that connects the oil-rich Persian Gulf to the rest of the world.

Pentagon rolls out new spouse transition program, reports Military.com, two years after plans were announced. The transition education program empowers spouses to help their service members and family transition into military life. The program is currently available only online through Military OneSource.

Navy cans Capt. Theron Toole in Pensacola, reports Navy Times. RADM Tina Davidson expressed a “loss of confidence” in the commander of the Navy Medicine Operational Training Center in Pensacola, FL. The center trains more than 18,000 personnel annually in operational medicine, most of them aviation survival students.

On his inaugural foreign trip as DefSec, Esper stresses alliances, while back home, Trump tears at them, reports The Hill. Mr. Esper used terms like “ironclad” to describe the alliances between the US and other nations while on a seven-day trip to Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Mongolia, and South Korea. Trump was complaining that South Korea and Japan should pay a bigger share of the cost of housing US troops overseas and praising North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Hundreds receive vaccinations after soldiers show signs of mumps in Italy, reports Stars and Stripes. Some 200 soldiers were vaccinated after several paratroopers in Italy showed symptoms of the virus and one tested positive for it in Germany.

Here are the jungle combat boots that emerged from Army testing, reports Military.com. Made by Rocky Boots, two styles are available at Army and Air Force Exchange Service military clothing stores.

Contracts:

Sabre Systems Inc., Warrington, Pennsylvania, is awarded $42,999,468 for cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N68335-19-F-0533 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N68335-16-G-0022). This delivery order provides for the research and development of cyber resilient and full spectrum cyber warfare capabilities in support of the Integrated Battlespace Simulation and Test Department, Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Infrastructure Division. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in August 2024. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $50,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Rockwell Collins Simulation and Training Solutions, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded $31,133,702 for modification P00013 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N61340-17-C-0014). This modification provides for one E-2D Hawkeye Integrated Training System III Weapons Systems Trainer and one Aircrew Procedures Trainer, including technical data. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed in April 2024. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $31,133,702 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity.

G-W Management Services LLC, Rockville, Maryland, is awarded $12,742,282 for firm-fixed-price task order N40080-19-F-4870 under a previously awarded multiple award construction contract (N40080-19-D-0015) for construction of an Ammunition Supply Point Upgrade, located at the Marine Corps Base Quantico. The work to be performed provides for the construction of six new, standard design, high explosive concrete magazines, and the associated site work. The site work associated with this project includes an extension of an asphalt roadway to magazines and related site utility improvements to serve the new magazines. Additional site improvements include the demolition of three existing high explosive concrete magazines and incidental related work. Work will be performed in Quantico, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by March 2021. Fiscal 2019 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $12,742,282 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Six proposals were received for this task order. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity

KBRwyle Technical Solutions LLC, Columbia, Maryland, was awarded a $45,452,730 modification (0002 55) to contract W52P1J-12-G-0061 for maintenance, supply, transportation and other logistics functions for the Army Prepositioned Stock-3. Work will be performed in Goose Creek, South Carolina, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 14, 2020. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $24,706,865 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Alliance Technical Services Inc., Norfolk, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $9,760,579 modification (P00005) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SP3300-18-C-5001) with four one-year option periods for third party logistics hazmat support services. This is a firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursement contract. This was a competitive acquisition with three offers received. Locations of performance are Virginia and Texas, with an Aug. 26, 2020, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2019 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

