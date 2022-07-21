MetCom Issues Water Quality Report

The St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission’s Consumer Confidence Reports are available for public viewing. Twenty-eight individual reports covering all testing completed from January through December 31, 2021, in the Annual Water Quality Report may be viewed under the Operations tab here.

“We are pleased to advise our customers that our compliance with all state and federal drinking water laws remains exemplary,” reads a MetCom news release. “As in the past, we are committed to delivering the best quality water. To that end, we remain vigilant in meeting the challenges of source water protection, water conservation, and community education while continuing to serve the needs of all of our water users.”

The source of your drinking water is groundwater pumped from wells in the Patapsco (800 to 950 feet) and Aquia aquifers (450 to 600 feet) located below St. Mary’s County. All of the county’s water comes from these confined aquifers. The aquifers are confined by thick, impervious clay layers that lie above and below the water-bearing sand strata. These confining layers provide natural protection of the aquifers. The only treatment water receives is the addition of chlorine as a precautionary disinfecting agent prior to entering your water distribution system.

For more information regarding your drinking water or water service, call Dwayne Cantrell, MetCom water superintendent, at 301-737-7400, ext. 108 Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm.