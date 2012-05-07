MetCom to Hold Hearing on Raising Water, Sewer Rates

In accordance with Chapter 113-27D of the Public Laws of St. Mary’s County, notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on May 7, 2012 at 6:30 p.m. at MetCom Administrative Offices, 23121 Camden Way, California, Maryland. The Hearing will be held to discuss the Fiscal Year 2013 Capital Improvement Budget, the Fiscal Year 2013 Operating Budget and proposed rate changes relating to each budget, to become effective July 1, 2012.





Sewer Service Rates Current Proposed



Metered Rate (16,200 gallons/quarter) $ 26.08 $ 28.62

Non-Metered Rate $ 30.57 $ 33.55

Sewer Usage Rate (Over 16,200 per quarter) $ 4.83 $ 5.30

Water Service Rates

Metered Rate (18,000 gallons/quarter) $ 16.98 $ 18.30

Non-Metered Rate $ 27.49 $ 29.42

Water Usage Rate (Over 18,000 per quarter) $ 2.83 $ 3.05

Septage Hauler Rates

Septic Tank Waste $ 65.61 $ 65.61

Portable Toilet Waste $ 82.69 $ 82.69

Grease Trap Waste $ 230.94 $230.94

System Improvement Charges – Charged per EDU per Month

Sewer – Residential $ 9.73 $ 10.80

Sewer – Commercial $ 11.67 $ 12.96

Water – Residential $ 5.43 $ 5.91

Water – Commercial $ 6.51 $ 7.0





Capital Contribution Charge (One Time Charge at Time of Connection)

Sewer – Residential $1,744.78 $3,712.81

Sewer – Commercial $2,093.74 $4,455.37

Water – Residential $1,329.49 $2,459.33

Water – Commercial $1,595.00 $2,951.20

All interested persons are invited to attend the Hearing and to present their comments and questions. The record for this hearing will close at 4:30 p.m. on May 17, 2012, and all written comments must be received on or before that date.

Source: St. Mary’s County Public Information Office