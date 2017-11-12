Men’s Basketball Team Set for Season

The College of Southern Maryland men’s basketball team set records last season, and the team for the upcoming season is hoping to at least match that performance.

The goal is simple: “Win the Region XX Tournament and advance in the national tourney,” said Alan Hoyt, the team’s head coach.

Coach Hoyt wants to at least match last year, when the team won the Region XX Division II Men’s Basketball Championship, qualifying to compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II Tournament, held last March in Danville, Ill.

“I think that last year success as a team has motivated me and the returners to get back to the national tournament,” Coach Hoyt said. “I think we understand what it takes to get there, and we have come out focused and determined.”

“Our men’s team had great success last year,” said CSM Executive Director of Student Life and Athletics Michelle Ruble. “That experience has motivated the coaching staff and players even more to return again this year. The returners have come into the season in better shape and are focused as they understand the commitment and dedication it takes to win.”

The team has five returning members to help keep the momentum going. “I am looking to Levon Randall and Sean Scott for leadership,” Coach Hoyt said. “They were two of my top players last year, and they gained valuable experience last year and want nothing more than to get back to the tournament.”

He said fans should also watch for big things from new player Juwan Smith of Lexington Park, the team’s starting point guard, a transfer from University of Mount Olive. “I expect him to be a top player in the conference,” Coach Hoyt said.

In addition to forwards Randall and Scott and point guard Smith, this year’s team includes Shawn Ortiz-Robinson of Misawa, Japan (guard), Tony Tavares of Chesapeake Beach (forward), Trevon Porter of Oxford, Miss., (guard), Jarell Boddy of Burtonsville (guard), Darnell Taylor of Clinton (guard), Nygel White of King George, Va., (guard), Jerome Savoy of Waldorf (guard), Malik Smith of Temple Hills (forward), Desmond Creek of Prince Frederick (guard), Renard Lane of Clinton (forward), Damon Gaither of White Plains (forward), Raymond McLeod of Great Mills (guard) and Jerry Sharpe of Temple Hills (guard).

Coach Hoyt, who is beginning his 11th season as the team’s head coach, will have the support of assistant coaches Burton Moody and Daniel Richards.

The Hawks will see more than 30 games in the regular season, running from the beginning of October to the beginning of March. Coach Hoyt sees the games with Richard Bland College, Frederick Community College, Cecil Community College, and Garrett College to be key to the team reaching its goals.

For more about the CSM men’s basketball team, the 2017-18 schedule and roster, visit the CSM Athletics website.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.