MEGA Intern Networking Event July 2

Is your company hosting a college intern this summer? Encourage them to attend the MEGA Intern Networking event on July 2 from 5 to 7pm at the Pax River Naval Air Museum. The Patuxent Partnership/SoMD 2030 initiative and St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development are co-sponsoring the intern and Young Professionals networking/social event.

Interns and young professionals from across the tri-county area are welcome. The event is free and includes food, door prizes, and many chances to meet new people in Southern Maryland.

Companies that do have interns who would be interested in attending should have them respond via this link: https://forms.gle/BvFLsWtBgRyzrnws5.

For questions, contact Jen Brown at [email protected].

The museum is at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

SoMD 2030 is focused on building a STEM pipeline, increasing career opportunities. This collaborative effort is funded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aviation Division. The Patuxent Partnership is accomplishing the work under an agreement with NAWCAD, working with St. Mary’s College of Maryland, College of Southern Maryland, area public school systems, as well as other schools, industry, and NAWCAD. SoMD 2030 connects talented students with paid apprenticeships and internships.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.