Meet the ’22 Primary Election Candidates

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Three 2022 Primary Election candidate forums will be held at the Lexington Park Library on June 15, 22, and 29.

A meet-and-greet will occur from 5 to 5:30 pm and each forum will begin at 5:30 pm.

June 15 will feature St. Mary’s County Primary candidates for: Clerk of the Circuit Court, Judge of the Orphans’ Court, State’s Attorney, and Sheriff.

June 22 will feature primary candidates for: Board of Education District 1, Delegate 29B, Commissioner District 3, and Delegate 29C.

June 29 will feature primary candidates for: Commissioner District 1, Commissioner District 2, Commissioner District 4, and Commissioner President.

Watch parties will be held at the Leonardtown and Charlotte Hall libraries.

The forums are co-sponsored by the St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s Center for the Study of Democracy, League of Women Voters of St. Mary’s County, the St. Mary’s County chapter of the NAACP 7025, and the St. Mary’s County Library.

The Lexington Park Library is at 21677 FDR Blvd.; 301-863-8188

The Charlotte Hall Library is at 37600 New Market Road; 301-884-2211

The Leonardtown Library is at 23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown; 301-475-2846

Maryland’s 2022 Primary Election will be Tuesday, July 19. Early voting will be held for eight days and begin Thursday, July 7, through Thursday, July 14, from 7 am until 8 pm.

St. Mary’s County will have three early voting centers: Bay District firehouse in Lexington Park, Hollywood firehouse, and the Mechanicsville firehouse in Mechanicsville.