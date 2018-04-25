MedStar Names Auxilian of the Year

Mary Hart, second from right, was recently named the 2018 Auxilian of the Year. Ms. Hart stands with MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital President Christine Wray, right, close friend Ernestine Pence, and daughter Kim after the luncheon on April 13.

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown has named volunteer Mary Hart the 2018 Fayrene Mattingly Auxilian of the Year. Ms. Hart is being honored for her incredible spirit, sense of responsibility, and her selflessness.

Ms. Hart received a plaque and accolades during a luncheon for members on April 13. Christine Wray, president of MedStar St. Mary’s, led the event.

“Nominated by her fellow members, Mary is described as responsible, hard-working, and always willing to lend a hand,” said President Wray. “She is helpful to all during her time volunteering in the Gift Shop, and can be counted upon to pick up a shift with a friendly smile.”

Ms. Hart is co-chair of MedStar St. Mary’s annual brown bag auction and secretary of the organization. “Her note-taking and organization are incredibly valuable to her fellow members — many of whom note the fantastic job she does in keeping everything on track,” President Wray said.

The Fayrene Mattingly Auxilian of the Year Award was first created in 2005 to honor the longtime volunteer at the hospital. One auxilian is awarded each spring.

First established in 1916, the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary has raised more than $4 million to fund hospital improvements over the last century. Most recently, members of the auxiliary approved funding for 13 new rocking chairs for the Women’s Health & Family Birthing Center; a portable ultrasound machine for the Intensive Care Center; and $100,000 toward the complete renovation of the hospital’s atrium, which is expected to reopen this summer.

