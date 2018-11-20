MedStar Gets Top Safety Grade

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown has earned an “A” in The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2018 Hospital Safety Grade, an honor that recognizes the hospital’s superior efforts to protect patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the country.

The Leapfrog Group is a national organization that commits itself to improving health care safety and quality for consumers and buyers. The Safety Grade assigns an A, B, C, D, or F grade to hospitals around the US based on their performance in preventing infections, medical errors, and other harms among the patients they treat.

“Patient safety is our top priority. Our associates work tirelessly to create a safe environment for those trusted in our care,” said Christine R. Wray, president of MedStar St. Mary’s, in a news release.

“Leapfrog’s Hospital Safety Grades recognize hospitals like MedStar St. Mary’s that focus on advancing patient safety,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, in that same press release. “This ranking provides an important resource for patients, and a benchmark for hospitals, to determine how care at one hospital compares to others in a region. Hospitals that earn an A Hospital Safety Grade deserve to be recognized for their efforts in preventing medical harm and errors.”

Created with the guidance of a National Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of hospital safety data that is publicly available to assign grades to more than 2,600 US hospitals two times each year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and completely transparent, and the results are free to members of the public.

MedStar St. Mary’s was one of 855 facilities across the US awarded an “A” in the Fall 2018 grading period. Visit Leapfrog online to learn more.

About The Leapfrog Group

Established in 2000, The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that drives a movement for giant leaps forward in the safety and quality of health care in America. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and publicly reports hospital performance.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit its Leader member page.