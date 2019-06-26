MedStar Earns Wellness at Work Award

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD, was honored June 7 by the Maryland Department of Health Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Control Healthiest Maryland Businesses program.

Sixty-seven Maryland employers were given Wellness at Work awards, recognizing accomplishment in worksite health promotion, during the 10th annual Maryland Workplace Health and Wellness Symposium in Baltimore.

“Worksites present a terrific setting to improve health and prevent chronic conditions for Maryland employees. The Wellness at Work awards program acknowledges the dedication businesses make to improve health in their worksites,” said Kristi Pier, director for the Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Control.

Launched in 2010 and based at MDH, Healthiest Maryland Businesses provides free assistance to member employers in creating customized wellness plans, setting wellness goals, and monitoring wellness progress in the workplace. Any Maryland employer who is a member of Healthiest Maryland Businesses is eligible to apply for the Wellness at Work awards.

Award criteria are based on the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control’s Workplace Health Model. Applicants are asked to share examples of policies and tools in four assessment areas: planning, management, implementation and evaluation. Based on activity to establish leadership support for wellness, create wellness committees, survey employee wellness needs and interests, set health improvement goals and develop monitoring tools to track outcomes over time, employers may earn a Gold, Silver, Bronze, or On the Path award.

Along with MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, these businesses were honored with the Gold Award:

Adventist Healthcare, AOPA, Atlantic General Hospital, Battelle National Biodefense Institute, Calvert Health, Calvin B. Taylor Bank, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, CBIZ Inc., Charles County Department of Health, Choptank Transport, Doctors Community Hospital, Easton Utilities, Everbright Pacific LLC dba, Wisp Resort, Fahrney-Keedy Senior Living Community, Frederick County Health Department, Frederick County Public Schools, Frederick Memorial Hospital, Hub Labels, iHire, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States Inc., Legal & General America, Mental Health Association, Montgomery County Public Schools, Perdue Farms, Staples Distribution Center, The Arc of Washington, The Emmes Company LLC, Union Hospital of Cecil County, University of Maryland Baltimore, and Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission.

For a complete list of winners, click here.

For more information and one-click access to a list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit its Leader member page.