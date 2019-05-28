MedStar Earns Top Marks in Hospital Safety

The Leapfrog Group has again awarded top marks to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in its Spring 2019 Hospital Safety Grade survey. The hospital safety grade of “A” recognizes the hospital’s superior efforts in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the US. This is the second consecutive cycle in which the hospital has earned top marks.

The group is a national organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The safety grade assigns an A, B, C, D, or F to hospitals nationwide based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections, and other harms.

“Our top priority is always the safety of our patients. MedStar St. Mary Hospital’s medical staff and associates work tirelessly to create a safe environment for all,” said Christine R. Wray, president of MedStar St. Mary’s in Leonardtown.

“To be recognized nationally as an ‘A’ hospital is an accomplishment the whole community should take pride in,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Hospitals that earn an ‘A’ grade are making it a priority to protect patients from preventable medical harm and error. We congratulate hospital leaders, board members, staff, volunteers, and clinicians who work so hard to earn this A.”

Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 US hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit its Leader member page.