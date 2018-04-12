MedStar Celebrates Doctors’ Day

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital celebrated Doctors’ Day in March. Pictured, from left, are Naveen Minumula, MD; Cathy Oliver, Medical Staff Office; Kirit Patel, MD; and Khadar Baig, MD.

Medical staff at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital were honored with a celebration of National Doctors’ Day in March. MedStar thanked its dedicated staff with a special breakfast and presentation on March 29, 2018, celebrating the hospital’s many physicians, physician’s assistants, and certified nurse practitioners.

“Through your work you heal people, give hope to families, and provide counsel and understanding in what can be some of the most joyous and the most difficult times of a person’s life,” said Jennifer Blake Meyer, chair of the hospital’s board of directors, while speaking at the breakfast. “Today, on behalf of the board of directors, I would like to thank you all for having the courage to take on the challenges of your

profession every day.”

At its last count in July 2017, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital employed 426 medical staff members, 95 percent of whom are board certified and 85 percent practice only at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

“We are extremely proud of the care our medical staff provides our community,” said Stephen Michaels, MD, chief operating and chief medical officer of MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. “The dedication and professionalism of our staff is the one constant in the ever-changing, constantly evolving healthcare industry. We are grateful that so many of these talented care providers call MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital home.”

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit their Leader Page.