Mediation Services Offered at Health Hub

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Mediation support services are now offered at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub in Lexington Park.

Community Mediation of St. Mary’s County provides conflict management education and coaching, as well as mediation support services that empower people to turn conflict into conversation.

CMSMC will offer free services by appointment at the Health Hub from 10am to noon Tuesdays including:

General Mediation – Sibling/Friend, Neighbor, or Landlord/Tenant disputes

Family Mediation – Separation/Divorce, Co-parenting, Elder Care

Parent-Teen Mediation

Individualized conflict management coaching

Conflict Management Workshops

“No one is immune to conflict, but often we don’t know what to do when confronted with a difficult situation,” said Mia Bowers, executive director of Community Mediation of St. Mary’s County. “We are here to provide support for individuals, families, or groups at any stage of conflict. There are no issues too big or too small.”

“Conflicts can hinder a person’s relationships and success in life, including their ability to maintain good health,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “Conflict resolution training and mediation services decrease stress, support healthy relationships, prevent violence, and allow people to focus more on their health.”

The Health Hub is at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, MD.

