MD Striped Bass Season Underway

Posted by Jack Russell on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 · Leave a Comment

During striped bass season in the Chesapeake Bay, anglers may keep one striped bass measuring between 19 and 24 inches per day. (Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo by Eric Packard)

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced regulations for the summer recreational striped bass fishing season began May 16, 2024, which continues existing conservation measures put in place in an effort to protect the striped bass fishery on the East Coast.

Striped bass season in the mainstem of the Chesapeake Bay open last month; the remainder of Bay waters, including its tidal tributaries are open through July 15. All areas of the Bay will be closed to any targeting of striped bass from July 16 through July 31 and will reopen August 1 through December 10. Anglers may keep one striped bass per person, per day, with a minimum length of 19 inches and a maximum length of 24 inches.

Targeting of striped bass has been off-limits in the Chesapeake Bay since April 1. In the tidal tributary rivers and the Susquehanna Flats, targeting of striped bass is prohibited through the end of May.

Emergency regulations, enacted by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission and approved by Maryland General Assembly, were put in place to try to better protect large migratory striped bass after several years of below average spawning success.

In Maryland’s portion of the Atlantic Ocean and its coastal bays, which are open to striped bass fishing all year, anglers may keep one striped bass per person, per day, with a minimum length of 28 inches and a maximum length of 31 inches. That regulation went into effect May 16. As a reminder, circle hooks are required to be used when fishing with live bait.

More information including a link to complete regulations on striped bass fishing in Maryland waters is available on the Department of Natural Resources website.