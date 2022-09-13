MD Offers $1.6M to New Wind Companies

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

Maryland doubles down on offshore wind with a $1.6 million investment, reports Maryland Matters. Offshore wind projects, like those by US Wind and Ørsted, were boosted as the Maryland Energy Administration added $1.6 million to fund additional projects by emerging companies. The Maryland Offshore Wind Capital Expenditure Grant Program, a fund aimed at assisting new or existing emerging businesses entering the offshore wind supply chain in Maryland, will be awarded on a first-come first-serve basis for qualifying proposals until Jan. 1, 2023, or until all funding has been awarded. “Proposed projects must provide a positive net economic benefit to the state and local communities through job opportunities while encouraging diversity, inclusion and equity in their business operations.

President Joe Biden honors 9/11 victims as shadow of Afghan war looms, reports Military Times. Biden marked the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, taking part in a somber wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon held under a steady rain and paying tribute to “extraordinary Americans” who gave their lives on one of the nation’s darkest days.

Russia is poised to ship the first cargo from its new LNG plant – to Greece, reports gCaptain. Russia will send the first shipment from its newest liquefied natural gas terminal to Greece, a surprise destination as Europe tries to reduce its dependency on Moscow for energy supplies. The first cargo from the Portovaya LNG plant on Russia’s Baltic coast will head to Greece, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter, who declined to be identified because the information is private. The buyer of the cargo wasn’t disclosed.

The US sends F-22 jets to Australia to train alongside F-35A fighters, reports Military Times. American F-22 fighters are training in northern Australia alongside the host nation’s F-35A jets as part of an initiative meant to improve interoperability between their armed forces. Six F-22s from 15th Wing based at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, arrived at RAAF Base Tindal in the Northern Territory in mid-August, with training beginning soon after.

The US government is offering $40K for information leading to fugitive ‘Fat Leonard’, the nickname of the Malaysian defense contractor who disappeared weeks before sentencing for one of the largest bribery scandals in the nation’s military history. Leonard Glenn Francis cut off his ankle monitoring bracelet around 7:35 a.m. Sept. 4, 2022, at a San Diego home where he was being held, according to the US Marshals Service. Neighbors reported seeing U-Haul trucks coming and going from the home days before he disappeared.

Mike Langley’s story is one of grit and drive: the Marines’ 1st Black 4-star. Marine Corp Times quotes retired LT GEN Mark A. Brilakis, “Mike Langley was one of those guys who was told to go and do something really hard, and he said, ‘Aye, aye sir and he did it.” Langley attended Platoon Leaders Class in the ­summer of 1983. “That changed my life,” he said. On Aug. 6, 2022, GEN. Michael E. Langley became the first Black four-star in Marine history.

Sharing secrets has been ‘effective’ against Russia, says CIA Chief, but the tactic has limits, reports Defense One. At a cybersecurity summit, CIA Director William Burns, the director of the CIA, said declassifying intelligence to defuse Russian narratives has “played a very effective role” in the months-long war in Ukraine. “The decisions to declassify intelligence are always very complicated ones, but I think when President [Joe] Biden has decided very carefully and very selectively to make public some of our secrets, it’s played a very effective role over the course of the last six months, and I think it can continue to—again, if we make it the exception, not the rule.”

Britain says Russia has likely ordered troops’ withdrawal from Kharkiv region, reports Reuters. Britain’s defense ministry said that Russia has likely ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the entirety of occupied Kharkiv Oblast west of the Oskil River. The UK defence ministry said in a regular update that Ukraine has recaptured territory at least twice the size of Greater London. UK tweeted, “The rapid Ukrainian successes have significant implications for Russia’s overall operational design“.

Humvee gunner in Ukraine runs out of .50 cal ammo, switches to rockets in viral video, reports Military Times.

The Pentagon is eyeing commercial solutions to its supply chain problems, reports Military Times. The supply chain disruptions are a growing concern as companies deal with the continued fallout of pandemic-related parts availability issues. In a solicitation from the Defense Innovation Unit, the DoD seeks software solutions to build new supply pathways for critical components and to manage risk across key areas of the industrial base.

Defense and Commerce departments partner on space traffic management, reports c4isrnet. The DoD signed an agreement to begin shifting responsibilities for managing space traffic to Commerce. Don Graves, deputy secretary of Commerce, announced the agreement Friday during a National Space Council meeting in Houston. The document formalizes the partnership between both agencies on the space monitoring mission, according to a press release.

Ligado 5G could be ‘harmful’ to older Pentagon satellites, report says, reports Military Times. Ligado Networks’ plan to establish a terrestrial 5G network could jeopardize some older US Defense Department satellites, according to a congressionally mandated report released Friday. The company is preparing to start its system as soon as next month. The report, released by the National Academies of Sciences with Pentagon sponsorship, noted that satellite services provided to the department by Iridium Communications “will experience harmful interference” when their terminals are within 2,401 feet of Ligado’s terminals.

Absentee voting: Military Times has what military and their families need to know. There are plenty of resources to help you figure out how to vote by absentee ballot, whether you’re a service member or family member stationed overseas or in the U.S. and away from your local voting jurisdiction. So far, they’ve seen the expected traffic at the Federal Voting Assistance Program’s website FVAP.gov and their voting assistance resources at 1-800-438-8683 and [email protected]. Extensive information is available about how to locate your local election jurisdiction, individual state deadlines and other requirements.

Contracts:

Biscayne Contractors Inc.,* Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded an $8,868,149 firm-fixed-price task order (N4008022F4780) under a multiple award construction contract for renovations to the first and second floors of Building 2855 at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland. The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, demolition and proper disposal of cove base, carpet squares, suspended acoustical ceiling system, drywall, doors, door jambs, insulation, metal studs, fluorescent light, light switch, outlets, electrical device covers plates, conduit as specified in the specifications, electrical/communication wire, electrical/communication boxes, motion detectors, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) duct work, louvers and insulation. Removal, save and re-installation of fire alarm heads, annunciators, pull stations and light emitting diode (LED) exit lights. Fabricate, paint and install HVAC return air using plenum screens; install floor to ceiling metal stud walls: install and finish drywall with foil backing; install duct work security screen, duct work insulation, Z-duct, ductwork, duct work inspection door, door jambs, doors, door hardware, door closer, panic hardware, suspended acoustical ceiling system, conduit, wire, electrical boxes, dimmable light switches, LED dimmable lights, outlets, cover plates, pull rope, combination locks, and office and modular cubicle furniture. Work will be performed at Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,868,149 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Five proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Eng

Grunley Construction Co. Inc., Rockville, Maryland, was awarded a $26,042,843 firm-fixed-price contract to repair, sustain and modernize a general administrative building. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 14, 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, defense-wide funds in the amount of $26,042,843 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-22-C-0038).ineering Systems Command, Washington, Public Works Department, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N40080-21-D-0023).

