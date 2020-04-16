MD Needs Funds for COVID-19 Hotspots

Maryland lawmakers call for additional CARES funds for hotspots and rural areas in a letter to US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, reports Maryland Matters. Last week, the Trump administration designated the Baltimore-Washington corridor and 12 of Maryland’s counties as emerging COVID-19 hotspots.

Four more Theodore Roosevelt sailors with COVID-19 have been hospitalized in Guam, one is in ICU, reports Navy Times. The hospitalizations come one day after a sailor assigned to the 4,800-person ship died due to complications related to COVID-19, becoming the first active-duty member to succumb to the virus.

The Navy is struggling to slow an outbreak on USNS Mercy as seven sailors test positive, reports Navy Times. The seven sailors have been removed from the ship as the remaining crew scrambles to stifle a full-blown outbreak.

“An arduous and tough situation” for military medical personnel deployed to frontlines of virus fight, reports Stars and Stripes. Workdays for the military medical personnel overseeing the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan begin at about 5 am, where about 200 military and civilian nurses prepare for a 12-hour shift caring for coronavirus patients, said Army Lt. Col. Leslie Curtis.

The military will extend its travel ban, initially due to expire May 11, reports Military Times. The original 60-day ban on all non-essential domestic and international Defense Department travel is going to be extended, DefSec Mark Esper has confirmed.

How the coronavirus forced the Pentagon to improve its IT — and quickly. Defense One predicts the new teleworking capabilities hastily installed to help DoD get work done at home will stick around after the virus subsides.

Decatur CO is fired after providing Navy false reports on ship’s position, reports Navy Times. The commanding officer of the guided-missile destroyer Decatur was relieved of command for misleading the Navy’s 3rd Fleet about the ship’s position, Sept. 13, 2019, between Hawaii and Seal Beach, CA. To conduct the repairs, the crew locked the ship’s shaft so it remained dead in the water.

The Marine Corps expects to hit recruiting goals despite pandemic, reports Marine Corps Times, despite no more face-to-face meetings with potential recruits with high schools shuttered.

DefSec and Joint Chiefs chair say top Marine will get a call over barbershops remaining open, reports Marine Corps Times. The corps has faced criticism for keeping barbershops open on Marine bases across states that have shuttered salons and issued stay-at-home orders. A video sent to Task & Purpose shows a long line of Marines, not practicing social distancing, waiting for a haircut at Camp Pendleton, CA.

A struggling Philadelphia shipyard wins contract to build up to five new dual-use merchant mariner training ships, reports Defense News. The $630 million contract announced April 8 to build two of the vessels gives Philly Shipyard a new lease on life. The ships, being built for the US Maritime Administration bolster the US Merchant Marine, vital transportation infrastructure, and the national economy.

Contracts:

Aerovation, Inc., Tucson, Arizona (N00421-20-D-0103); Ampex Data Systems Corp., Hayward, California (N00421-20-D-0074); BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland (N00421-20-D-0075/N00421-20-D-0091); The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri (N00421-20-D-0076/ N00421-20-D-0092); Coherent Technical Services Inc., Lexington Park, Maryland (N00421-20-D-0077/N00421-20-D-0093/N00421-20-D-0104); Crestview Aerospace LLC, Crestview, Florida (N00421-20-D-0095); Dayton T. Brown Inc., Bohemia, New York (N00421-20-D-0105); EFW Inc., Fort Worth, Texas (N00421-20-D-0079); Erickson Inc., Portland, Oregon (N00421-20-D-0106); General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Bloomington, Minnesota (N00421-20-D-0080); Honeywell International Inc., Phoenix, Arizona (N00421-20-D-0081); Intellisense Systems Inc., Torrance, California (N00421-20-D-0082); J.F. Taylor Inc., Lexington Park, Maryland (N00421-20-D-0083/N00421-20-D-0107); KIHOMAC Inc., Reston, Virginia (N00421-20-D00109); L3 Aviation Products Inc., Alpharetta, Georgia (N00421-20-D-0084); L3 Communications Integrated Systems LP, Waco, Texas (N00421-20-D-0096); L3 Communication Systems – West Inc., Salt Lake City, Utah (N00421-20-D-0085); M7 Aerospace LLC, San Antonio, Texas (N00421-20-D-0097); Means Engineering Inc., Carlsbad, California (N00421-20-D-0086); Physical Optics Corp., Torrance California (N00421-20-D-0087); Raytheon Co., Indianapolis, Indiana (N00421-20-D-0088); Rockwell Collins Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa (N00421-20-D-0078/N00421-20-D-0094); Science and Engineering Services LLC, Huntsville, Alabama (N00421-20-D-0099/N00421-20-D-0110); Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia (N00421-20-D-0089/N00421-20-D-0098); Sechan Electronics, Lititz, Pennsylvania (N00421-20-D-0090); Sierra Nevada Corp., Sparks, Nevada (N00421-20-D-0100); Tyonek Worldwide Services Inc., Madison, Alabama (N00421-20-D-0101/N00421-20-D-0111); and Yulista Aviation Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (N00421-20-D-0102/N00421-20-D-0112), are awarded $7,143,500,000 for indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division. These contracts are for three distinct lots, each with established vendor pools supporting different requirements. Work will be performed at the contractor’s locations and at government facilities. Lot I provides full rate production of mission system avionics. Lot II provides full rate production of other aircraft components, production and installation of modification kits. Lot III provides full rate production of other aircraft components, production and installation of modification kits. The estimated aggregate ceiling for all contracts is $7,143,500,000, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders within their lots. Work is expected to be complete by April 2031. No funds are being obligated at the time of award, and will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. These contracts were competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals and 38 offers from 28 vendors were received. The Naval Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

AECOM Management Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, is awarded a $35,330,861 modification (P00062) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract (N68335-17-C-0272). This modification exercises options to procure contractor support services that provides seamless integrated support equipment maintenance repair and overhaul services for 14 Fleet Readiness Center aviation support equipment sites with a goal of reducing repair cycle time while improving availability and readiness in support of the Navy. Work will be performed in Solomons, Maryland (18%); North Island, California (18%); Portsmouth, Virginia (12%); Jacksonville, Florida (12%); Lemoore, California (8%); Beaufort, South Carolina (7%); New Orleans, Louisiana (7%); El Centro, California (5.5%); Cherry Point, North Carolina (5%); Fort Worth, Texas (5%); Comalapa, El Salvador (1%); Everett, Washington (1%); and Cheatham Annex, Virginia (0.5%), and is expected to be complete by April 2022. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,624,915; fiscal 2020 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,435,821; fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,410,800; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $590,600 will be obligated at time of award, $9,624,915 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Mississippi, is awarded a $23,374,575 cost-plus-award-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-2312 to exercise options for accomplishment of follow yard class services (FYS) for the DDG-51 (guided missile destroyer) class destroyer program. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (98%); Washington, District of Columbia (1%); and Bath, Maine (1%). The FYS contract provides liaison and technical support; engineering, design and configuration management; systems engineering team; turnkey; special studies; baseline management; and crew indoctrination and orientation. Work is expected to be complete by April 2021. Fiscal 2016, 2018, 2015, 2014, 2019 and 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $22,061,799 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Goodrich Corp., Westford, Massachusetts, is awarded a $19,903,003 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00014-20-C-2012) for the MS-177A Naval Maritime Experiment Program. This contract provides for building and delivering a qualified state-of-the-art sensor system in support of fleet and science and technology experimentation goals. Work will be performed in Westford, Massachusetts (67%); Patuxent River, Maryland (22%); San Diego, California (10%); and Danbury, Connecticut (1%). The first line of effort will ensure integration requirements are identified and the sensor is properly tuned and configured for maritime operations. Follow-on experimentation events will enable data collections to support the next generation of maritime federated data processing, exploitation and dissemination for future warfighting applications. Work is expected to be completed by October 2022. The total cumulative value of this contract is $19,903,003. The base period is $19,903,003 and there are no proposed options. The action will be fully funded with an obligation of $19,903,003 utilizing fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under N00014-19-S-B001, “Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps Science and Technology.” Since proposals are received throughout the year under the long range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

ACE Electronics Defense Systems LLC, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland (HC1084-20-D-0005), was awarded a competitive, small business set aside, single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract for the production of Army installation kits. The contract ceiling is approximately $205,998,367, with the minimum guarantee is $2,000,000,000. The total value of delivery order 0001 is $16,898,782 funded by fiscal 2020 other procurement Army funds. Proposals were solicited via FedBizOpps, now beta.SAM.gov, and two proposals were received. The place of performance will be at the contractor’s facility until the installations kits are delivered to the government at the Red River Army Depot. The period of performance is a three-year base with seven one-year options. The period of performance for the base period is April 15, 2020, through April 14, 2023; if all options are exercised, the contract performance will end April 14, 2030. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity (HC1084-20-D-0005).

