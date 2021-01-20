MD Mourns Passing of Mike Miller

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Maryland Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., who served nearly 50 years in the state legislature, died January 15, 2021. He was 78.

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD) released the following statement on the passing of Mr. Miller:

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend Senator Thomas V. ‘Mike’ Miller Jr. For more than 50 years, I was privileged to call Mike a close friend. Throughout our many years working together, I treasured his counsel and friendship.

“The state of Maryland mourns the passing of Mike, a giant in the Senate and a champion for working families. I will miss my friend and colleague. My prayers are with Patti and the entire Miller family as they grieve the loss of a wonderful man.”

The family said that Mr. Miller will lie in state in the rotunda of the Maryland State House from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, January 21, 2021, and from 8 am to 7 pm Friday, January 22, 2021.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, in-person visitation will be limited to appointments for invited guests only. Visitors must remain socially distanced, and masks will be required at all times. State House staff has increased air circulation, created restricted walkways with marked off standing spots. Anyone entering the State House will be strongly encouraged to be tested, and will have to complete mandatory health and temperature screenings.

The visitation will also be streamed online.

Troopers who have previously served with President Emeritus Miller will provide an escort from the Lee Funeral Home to the Maryland State House, passing by the senator’s law offices, the Prince George’s Fire Department in Clinton, Surrattsville High School, Chesapeake Beach, Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department, and Herrington Harbor before arriving at the State House.

Well-wishers are encouraged to send him off from these outdoor locations, but they are asked to wear masks and maintain proper social distancing protocols.

A Maryland State Police procession will escort President Emeritus Miller from Route 50 Exit 24 to the State House where he will process through family and selected guests into the State House, with evening visitation for family members only.

On Friday, Mr. Miller will have visitation from 8 to 11 am and 3 to 7 pm, with a pause for the Senate session from noon to 2 pm. At 7 pm, MSP will escort President Emeritus Miller from the Maryland State House to Route 50. Troopers who have previously served with the senator will provide an escort to the Lee Funeral Home. On Saturday, the family will hold a private Mass and service at their family church St. John the Evangelist in Clinton, followed by a private interment.

The service will be live streamed on the St. John the Evangelist Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Calvert Health Cancer Foundation, the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department, the Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr. Center for Leadership at the College of Southern Maryland, or the Thomas V. Mike Miller Education Fund to support youth environmental education and career programs through the Chesapeake Bay Trust.