MD Delegation Highlights Success of Rescue Plan

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, April 26, 2021

Maryland’s congressional delegation held a virtual meeting with Gov. Larry Hogan to highlight the success of the American Rescue Plan in the state.

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD) joined with Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone, along with with the governor and some members of his cabinet to discuss Gov. Hogan’s upcoming fiscal year. Central to the conversation were the important federal resources from the American Rescue Plan and opportunities for major infrastructure investments through the American Jobs Plan.

“Throughout this pandemic, Maryland’s Congressional Delegation has worked tirelessly to deliver tens of billions in federal resources to provide urgent public health and economic support to Marylanders and our local communities. Funds from the American Rescue Plan continue to bolster COVID-19 relief efforts, including testing and vaccines, as well as economic health, such as stable housing and extending critical lifelines for small businesses. We also secured direct support for state, county and local governments across Maryland, which have lost core revenues while simultaneously dealing with a public health emergency. And we’ve prioritized federal resources for safe schools and high-speed internet access, mitigating food insecurity and preventing evictions. Our goal, as a Delegation, is to ensure these funds are distributed equitably, especially to our most at-risk populations and regions in need. Over the course of the past year, Team Maryland has been united in dealing with this deadly health crisis that has affected every corner of our state,” reads a statement released by the delegation following the meeting.

“As we look to the year ahead, we hope Governor Hogan will work with our Delegation to control the spread of COVID-19, address racial and geographic disparities in our communities and protect the health and well-being of all Marylanders. We are united in the effort to bring a modern, secure and consolidated Federal Bureau of Investigation headquarters to Prince George’s County and to continue efforts to restore the health of the Chesapeake Bay. Investments in infrastructure projects including transit, highway, freight, air travel improvements, clean and safe water, safe housing and schools, and broadband access remain the delegation’s top priorities. We are committed to supporting the American Jobs Plan, which will invest in our families and our communities and ensure that our recovery from the pandemic delivers prosperous and equitable growth for every Marylander,” the lawmakers continued.

“Team Maryland will continue to explore every avenue possible to ensure that our state and local governments have the resources and guidance needed to protect the health and safety of our residents, control the COVID-19 public health crisis, build a stronger economy and advance priorities that will benefit Marylanders now and for years to come.”

