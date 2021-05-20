MD Colleges Receive Pandemic Relief Funds
Rep. Steny H. Hoyer and other members of Maryland’s congressional delegation announced that more than $543.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding was awarded to the state’s colleges, universities, and students.
The funding will help local institutions cope with the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. At least half of the funding for each institution will be distributed in the form of emergency cash grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness and other hardships. Students should contact their institutions for more information about how they can apply for an emergency grant.
“The success of our local colleges and universities is critical to the success of our economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” the lawmakers wrote in a news release. “The American Rescue Plan makes a historic investment that will ensure the doors to higher education remain open here in Maryland and provide struggling students with the resources they need to stay on track and complete their degrees.”
The American Rescue Plan provides $36 billion total for nearly 3,500 public and private, nonprofit colleges and universities nationwide. In Maryland, 47 colleges and universities will receive funding averaging $11.5 million. Another $3 billion in additional funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and other under-resourced institutions will be distributed at a later date.
The colleges and universities in Maryland receiving funding under the American Rescue Plan at this time are:
- Allegany College of Maryland $5,226,931
- Anne Arundel Community College $17,094,453
- Bais HaMedrash and Mesivta of Baltimore $328,725
- Baltimore City Community College $11,537,054
- Bowie State University $18,934,325
- Capitol Technology University $1,023,619
- Carroll Community College $4,162,870
- Cecil College $4,084,162
- Chesapeake College $3,700,351
- College of Southern Maryland $9,699,414
- Community College of Baltimore County $37,138,919
- Coppin State University $8,366,499
- Frederick Community College $7,434,305
- Frostburg State University $11,211,823
- Garrett College $1,617,694
- Goucher College $4,283,440
- Hagerstown Community College $9,127,449
- Harford Community College $8,896,933
- Hood College $3,534,094
- Howard Community College $17,574,143
- Johns Hopkins University $16,952,426
- Loyola University Maryland $6,789,696
- Maple Springs Baptist Bible College & Seminary $39,450
- Maryland Institute College of Art $3,482,029
- Maryland University of Integrative Health $241,187
- McDaniel College $4,445,546
- Montgomery College $40,503,407
- Morgan State University $24,998,104
- Mount Saint Mary’s University $4,565,078
- Ner Israel Rabbinical College $614,121
- Notre Dame of Maryland University $2,848,829
- Prince George’s Community College $25,783,234
- St. Mary’s College of Maryland $3,045,822
- Salisbury University $16,793,744
- St. John’s College $1,055,142
- Stevenson University $7,101,789
- Towson University $49,055,288
- University of Baltimore $7,413,593
- University of Maryland ‐ Baltimore County $26,862,661
- University of Maryland ‐ Eastern Shore $9,627,056
- University of Maryland Global Campus $30,091,663
- University of Maryland, Baltimore $5,274,980
- University of Maryland, College Park $58,517,090
- Washington Adventist University $2,837,729
- Washington College $2,694,721
- Wor‐Wic Community College $7,174,641
- Yeshiva College of the Nation’s Capital $55,815
