MD Colleges Receive Pandemic Relief Funds

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, May 20, 2021

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer and other members of Maryland’s congressional delegation announced that more than $543.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding was awarded to the state’s colleges, universities, and students.

The funding will help local institutions cope with the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. At least half of the funding for each institution will be distributed in the form of emergency cash grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness and other hardships. Students should contact their institutions for more information about how they can apply for an emergency grant.

“The success of our local colleges and universities is critical to the success of our economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” the lawmakers wrote in a news release. “The American Rescue Plan makes a historic investment that will ensure the doors to higher education remain open here in Maryland and provide struggling students with the resources they need to stay on track and complete their degrees.”

The American Rescue Plan provides $36 billion total for nearly 3,500 public and private, nonprofit colleges and universities nationwide. In Maryland, 47 colleges and universities will receive funding averaging $11.5 million. Another $3 billion in additional funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and other under-resourced institutions will be distributed at a later date.

The colleges and universities in Maryland receiving funding under the American Rescue Plan at this time are:

Allegany College of Maryland $5,226,931

Anne Arundel Community College $17,094,453

Bais HaMedrash and Mesivta of Baltimore $328,725

Baltimore City Community College $11,537,054

Bowie State University $18,934,325

Capitol Technology University $1,023,619

Carroll Community College $4,162,870

Cecil College $4,084,162

Chesapeake College $3,700,351

College of Southern Maryland $9,699,414

Community College of Baltimore County $37,138,919

Coppin State University $8,366,499

Frederick Community College $7,434,305

Frostburg State University $11,211,823

Garrett College $1,617,694

Goucher College $4,283,440

Hagerstown Community College $9,127,449

Harford Community College $8,896,933

Hood College $3,534,094

Howard Community College $17,574,143

Johns Hopkins University $16,952,426

Loyola University Maryland $6,789,696

Maple Springs Baptist Bible College & Seminary $39,450

Maryland Institute College of Art $3,482,029

Maryland University of Integrative Health $241,187

McDaniel College $4,445,546

Montgomery College $40,503,407

Morgan State University $24,998,104

Mount Saint Mary’s University $4,565,078

Ner Israel Rabbinical College $614,121

Notre Dame of Maryland University $2,848,829

Prince George’s Community College $25,783,234

St. Mary’s College of Maryland $3,045,822

Salisbury University $16,793,744

St. John’s College $1,055,142

Stevenson University $7,101,789

Towson University $49,055,288

University of Baltimore $7,413,593

University of Maryland ‐ Baltimore County $26,862,661

University of Maryland ‐ Eastern Shore $9,627,056

University of Maryland Global Campus $30,091,663

University of Maryland, Baltimore $5,274,980

University of Maryland, College Park $58,517,090

Washington Adventist University $2,837,729

Washington College $2,694,721

Wor‐Wic Community College $7,174,641

Yeshiva College of the Nation’s Capital $55,815

