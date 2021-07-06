MD Airports Receive Rescue Plan Funds

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Airports across the state received more than $98 million in American Rescue Plan funding, Rep. Steny H. Hoyer‘s office announced.

Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) was joined by Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Anthony G. Brown, Kweisi Mfume, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone in making the announcement.

“As our country emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must continue to invest in our airport infrastructure to better manage the expected influx of travelers and help propel our economy forward,” the lawmakers said. “The American Rescue Plan continues to strengthen Maryland’s economic growth by delivering targeted funding for large and small airports across our state. We will keep working tirelessly to support and provide assistance to our communities as we build back better, improve access to good-paying jobs and put our economy back on track.”

Mr. Hoyer said the $98,263,281 in federal funding will support tens of thousands of local jobs.

The American Rescue Plan Act includes $8 billion in economic assistance for airports across the country to prevent, prepare for and respond to the pandemic.

The Maryland delegation has previously secured over $130 million in assistance for state airports as part of congressional COVID relief efforts.

The American Rescue Plan airport funding for Maryland includes:

