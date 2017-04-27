May Events at CSM’s Campuses

Events in May 2017 at the College of Southern Maryland include musical performances, spring graduation, and an open house at the newly opened Regional Hughesville Campus. Below is a calendar of May events at CSM’s campuses.

CSM Dance Performance. 7:30 pm May 1, College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. $5 in advance, $7 day of performance. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828.

CSM Chorale and Chamber Choir Concert. 7:30 pm May 4, College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Room 206, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. CSM’s Chorale will be joined by the Chamber Choir in performing an assortment of classics. $5 in advance, $7 day of concert. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828.

CSM Connections Literary Magazine Publication Reading. 7:30 pm May 5, College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Center for Business and Industry (BI) Building, Room 103, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Free. Connections@csmd.edu, 301-934-7864, or click here.

Southern Maryland Concert Band. 8 pm May 6, College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Building, Theater, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The Southern Maryland Concert Band is a community ensemble that offers college credit to CSM students for their participation. The program will be “That’s Entertainment!: A History of Musical Theater.” $5 in advance, $7 day of event.bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828.

CSM Latin Ensemble Concert. 7:30 pm May 10, College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Multipurpose Room, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. CSM’s Latin Ensemble Ritmo Caché, directed by Dr. Stephen Johnson, will perform a concert in which each selection is a different genre of Latin American music, from salsa and cha-cha, to merengue and Latin jazz. $5 in advance, $7 day of event. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828.

CSM Ward Virts Concert Series: Ara Gregorian, violin. 3 pm May 14, College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Multipurpose Room, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. Doors open at 2:30 pm. Limited seating. Free. 301-934-7828.

CSM Spring Graduation. 6 pm May 18, College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Administration (AD Building) Lawn, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Keynote speaker will be CSM President Dr. Bradley Gottfried. In event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved indoors to the Physical Education Center (PE Building) and tickets will be required. Free. Graduation@csmd.edu or visit here.

CSM Open House at Center for Trades and Energy Training. 10 am-2 pm May 20 and every third Saturday of the month through December, College of Southern Maryland, Regional Hughesville Campus, Center for Trades and Energy Training (CT Building), 6170 Hughesville Station Place. Area residents are invited to visit CSM newest campus and learn more about programs offered there. Free. Call 301-539-4730 or visit here.

CSM National Senior Health and Fitness Day. 10 am-1 pm May 31, College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Physical Education Center (PE Building), 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. This year’s theme is “With Movement, There’s Improvement.” Participants can sample exercise classes to improve strength, balance and range of motion; tour the facilities; talk to health and fitness experts; take advantage of a variety of free health screenings; and learn more about good nutrition and overall wellness. Free. 301-934-2251 or click here.

CSM National Senior Health and Fitness Day. 10 am-1 pm May 31, College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus, D Building, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. This year’s theme is “With Movement, There’s Improvement.” Participants can sample exercise classes to improve strength, balance and range of motion; tour the facilities; talk to health and fitness experts; take advantage of a variety of free health screenings; and learn more about good nutrition and overall wellness. Free. 240-725-5300.

CSM National Senior Health and Fitness Day. 10 am-1 pm May 31, College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, B Building, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. This year’s theme is “With Movement, There’s Improvement.” Participants can sample exercise classes to improve strength, balance and range of motion; tour the facilities; talk to health and fitness experts; take advantage of a variety of free health screenings; and learn more about good nutrition and overall wellness. Free. 443-550-6000.

