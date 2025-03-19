Maternal Child Health Resource Event Planned

A maternal child health resource event will be held Tuesday, March 25, 2025, to provide an opportunity to explore community resources designed to support pregnant women, individuals with young children, and families in St. Mary’s County.

The event, sponsored by the St. Mary’s Health Department, will take place from 11am to noon at The White Rose in Callaway at 21030 Point Lookout Road in Callaway. Local resources and services that will be available include maternal health programs, family support initiatives, Medicaid enrollment assistance, and much more.

Personalized Touch Catering will provide a take-home boxed lunch for attendees. Children are welcome, and RSVP is required. Please complete the registration form here to secure your spot.

Participating organizations include:

The Judy Center

Healthy Families Southern Maryland

Seedco

CareFirst MCO

Aetna Better Health of Maryland MCO

St. Mary’s County Library

St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services

St. Mary’s Headstart

Southern Maryland WIC

Calvert County Health Department programs Healthy Beginnings, and Children and Youth with Special Healthcare Needs

St. Mary’s County Health Department programs Nurse-Family Partnership Program, Thrive by Three Program, Asthma Control Program, Cancer Screening Programs, Medicaid Enrollment and Outreach, Clinical Services, Immunization Clinic, Harm Reduction, and School-Based Health Centers

Learn more at smchd.org/infants-and-children.