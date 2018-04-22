Maryland Defense Network on Display

Bring a bag lunch and come to the Precise Conference Center in Lexington Park on April 24, 2018, for a demonstration of the Maryland Defense Network, sponsored by The Patuxent Partnership. The lunch demonstration will start at noon.

The Maryland Defense Network is a database of defense reliance and supply chain networks of defense contractors in the state. The program significantly enhances the ability of naval aviation program managers to find companies and industry teams with the skills, knowledge and technical background to help answer some of the most difficult questions facing the US Navy in today’s world.

Having the knowledge of where contract vehicles and teaming arrangements exist helps the government to reduce cycle time in the development of new technology.

MDN also works for businesses, as Southern Maryland contractors learned last year when TPP introduced the project at a briefing. The data bank provides information for and about prime and subcontractors, helping businesses conduct the market research they need, be aware of opportunities coming up, and learn about some of the best companies with whom to partner. The actual network is an interactive mapping tool available to experts in commerce, regional economic developers, and member companies. Those who use it can build customized tables and charts detailing defense industry information in a specific region or across the state.

“The Maryland Defense Network is a program that will significantly enhance the ability of naval aviation program managers to identify companies and industry teams that have the skills, knowledge, and technical background to help answer some of the most difficult questions facing our Navy today,” said Mike Williamson, deputy of NAVAIR Integrated Business Operations. “Knowing where contract vehicles and teaming arrangements exist will help the government to reduce cycle time in new technology development.”

The demonstration event is free but registration is required. Go to The Patuxent Partnership website to register.

