Marrick Sponsors 18 Holes for 18th Year

College of Southern Maryland Foundation’s Golf Classic will returns to Swan Point Yacht & Country Club in Issue for the 28th annual event on Thursday, Aug. 15. Proceeds from this annual signature event will benefit student success and athletic programs at CSM. Marrick Homes is sponsoring the event again, marking 18 holes for the 18th year, in the 28-year annual event.

Since it began, the Golf Classic has raised more than $1,000,000. Among those students benefiting from the event is CSM graduate Zach McDonough, who as a student athlete was among the recipients of the 2018 Marrick Homes CSM Foundation Golf Classic Athletic Scholarship.

“As one of Marrick’s scholarship recipients, I really want to thank them for their confidence in students like myself and investing in my education through their scholarship. It has humbled and really helped me to appreciate my education,” said Mr. McDonough. He earned his degree in engineering in spring 2019.

CSM Foundation Director Gary Simpson is the chair for his third year.

Mr. Simpson cheered the community partners whose support creates the driving force behind the success of the annual event, as well as the CSM Foundation itself.

“The Golf Classic is one of those signature traditions in Southern Maryland that continues through the years because of the generosity of so many partners,” Simpson said. “These partners are individuals, organizations, and businesses — people who realize that the funds generated through this tournament are going to support a great cause, our students, and their education.”

The popular Sip & Swing will occur at the same time of the Golf Classic, beginning at 10:30 am. The event is open to both first-time golfers and experienced players to enjoy interactive clinics teaching putting, chipping, and full-swing techniques followed by a food and wine tasting.

Southern Maryland Women’s League is again sponsoring this year’s Sip & Swing and joins forces with Zonta Club of Charles County to make an even larger impact in the community.

The Sip & Swing has become a favorite part of the event for many.

“We have the opportunity to socialize with others, be a part of helping to provide golfing technique lessons, but even more being an important part of raising funds to support the students at CSM to be able to concentrate on their studies and be successful,” said CSM Foundation Director Brenda Lowe, who is a past president, director, and executive officer with Southern Maryland Women’s League.

This year’s Golf Classic will be the first time for a unique CSM Alumni Row featuring a flag with the graduate’s name and year of completion. The flag will be featured at CSM Foundation events all through the year. Proceeds will benefit the CSM Alumni scholarship.

Besides Marrick Homes, other sponsors are Educational Systems Federal Credit Union, Rotary Club of Charles County (La Plata), Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Insurance Solutions, Meinhardt Properties, Morgan Stanley, Old Line Bank, Shasho Consulting P.A. Commercial Real Estate, Coldwell Banker Jay Lilly Real Estate, Nancy Hempstead of Occasions Boutique, Simpson’s Olde Towne Insurance, SMECO, Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Precise Systems, Quality Built Homes, Toni Zanelotti Kruszka Class of 2011, Bozick Distributors, and Chick-fil-A of La Plata.

Registration and continental breakfast start at 7:30 am with a shotgun start at 9 am. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, and refreshments are included along with several contests, prizes, and awards. Deadline to register for the event is Aug. 2.

Sip & Swing registration begins at 10:30 am, with clinics at 11 am, food and wine tasting at 12:30 pm, and awards ceremony at 1:30 pm. Tickets for that event are $75 and can be purchased through Aug. 2.

Additional sponsorships are available, and include opportunities for exposure in marketing materials and social media campaigns. The deadline for sponsorship is Aug. 2. For information, call 301-934-7599 or email csmfoundation@csmd.edu.

Visit the CSM Foundation online for sponsor, golfer, Alumni Row, and Sip & Swing registrations. Sponsorships and golfer registration deadline is Aug. 2.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.