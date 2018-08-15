Mark Your Calendar for Cyber Summit

Mark your calendar for a one-day Cyber Summit on Sept. 18, where The Patuxent Partnership will converge with speakers, exhibitors, and attendees from government, industry, and academia on cyber challenges and opportunities for national security

Join TPP Sept. 18, 2018, for a full day of expert speakers and panelists who are actively shaping the future of cybersecurity as it relates to speed to the fleet.

The Cyber Summit event will be held 8 am to 4:30 pm at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center at 44129 Airport Road in California, MD. Check-in and coffee will be available starting at 7:30 am.

Gold Sponsor for the event is Smartronix.

Are you a leader in cyber security? Are you providing technology that is shaping the future of cyber? If cyber security and cloud computing is a key part of your business or organization, The Patuxent Partnership invites you to become a sponsor or exhibitor.

The tentative agenda for the Cyber Summit is as follows:

8-8:15 am — Welcome by Bonnie Green, Executive Director, TPP

8:15-9 am — RADM Kathleen Creighton, Deputy Commander, Joint Force HQ – DoD Information Network, has been invited to give the morning keynote.

9:10-10:30 am — Panel 1: The Construct of Cyber for Naval Aviation and Maritime Domain

10:30-10:45 am — Coffee break/exhibits

10:45 am-noon — Panel 2: Challenges and Benefits of Moving to the Cloud: What is the cloud anyway?

Noon-1 pm — Lunch and networking

1-1:30 pm — Robert Work, President and Owner, TeamWork, LLC; Senior Fellow, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab; former deputy secretary of defense, has been invited to give the afternoon keynote

1:30-2:45 pm — Panel 3: Meeting the Cyber Workforce Challenges

2:45-3 pm — Coffee break/exhibits

3-4:15 pm — Panel 4: Big Data – I’ve Got It, Now What?

4:15-4:30 pm — Closing remarks

4:30-5:30 pm — Reception at Taphouse 1637

There are sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities available. Click here to learn more. Contact Jen Brown, programs and membership director, for more information at jennifer.brown@paxpartnership.org or 240-317-6018.

