March ’23 Report: Job Growth Continues

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, April 20, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The monthly US Labor Department jobs report shows that the country’s steady economic recovery and growth continued in March, Rep. Steny H. Hoyer said, with 236,000 jobs added and an unemployment rate of 3.5% – near its lowest point in over a half century.

Among the findings in the March 2023 jobs report released April 7: the leisure and hospitality sector added 72,000 jobs in March and most of that job growth occurred in food services and drinking places; government employment increased by 47,000 in March; and employment in professional and business services continued to trend up in March.

Read the entire report here.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information about Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.