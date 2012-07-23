It Wasn’t Magic; It Was Community Spirit

Posted by GTMR, Inc.

Pax Leader

How did they do it?

How did Mission of Mercy manage to coordinate over 600 volunteers for a two-day event at Chopticon High School that helped nearly 800 people without dental insurance get the oral care they needed? How did they do it in just two days? How did they set it up? Break it down?

Seriously, how did they feed everyone?

The answer is found in a spreadsheet compiled by Kae Clark. Clark helped local dentists coordinate the two-day marathon of oral charity June 22-23. Her comprehensive tally of donations and services provided to MOM tells a compelling story – local businesses made this event happen through the power of their generosity.

The equipment list is impressive – wheelchairs from ACT; patient registration software from AMEWAS; walkie talkies loaned from Best Buy; Tyveck from Marrick Properties; Tyveck tape from Brooks Run Builders and Dunkirk Supplies; paper goods from Chesapeake Wholesale; sound equipment from Communication Facilities; PVC pipe from Dyson Building Supply, Mattingly Electric and Thomas Somerville Co.; tables and tent from Olde Breton Inn; bags from PNC Bank; wide-screen television loaned from Sears; sign holders from Smart Organizing Solutions; and discounted flashlights and table cloths from True Value Hardware.

Powering the event was Burchoil with diesel fuel, SMECO with a compressor and United Rentals with a discounted generator.

Barefoot Graphics, Heritage Printers and Wyle donated signs. Naval Tees made hundreds of volunteer shirts at cost.

Keeping everyone fed during planning sessions and the actual event was a tall order. Bay State Vending, Center Distributors and Food Lion provided bottled water and snacks. Burt’s 50s Diner gave two pizzas. Blue Wind and Ruby Tuesday whipped up pasta and salad for lunches. Burchmart produced 50 sandwiches. Chaptico Market fried up 300 pieces of chicken. Dunkin Donuts brewed coffee and sent pastries for breakfast, while McDonald’s donated 100 breakfast sandwiches. Giant Food provided lunch for the pre-screening event. Harry Lundberg School of Seamanship laid out macaroni and cheese, salad, dinner rolls and cake for the volunteer orientation dinner. Nicolletti’s Pizza covered dinner for the teardown crew. Personalized Touch Catering lent a hand with cooking. Smoky Joe’s contributed 200 pulled pork sandwiches. Sunshine Catering came through with meals, paper products and cooking assistance. And Wyle provided a stunning 39 dozen cookies.

Patients did not leave the event without necessary painkillers and antibiotics, thanks to Calvert-Arundel Pharmacy, Chesapeake Pharmacy, St. John’s Pharmacy and Tidewater Pharmacy.

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital disposed of the hazardous medical waste, and T & T Sweeping & Port-O-Let Services discounted their portable toilet rentals.

Overall, Clark’s growing list contains the names of 84 businesses, non-profit organizations and government entities that donated items, food, time and money to make Mission of Mercy a resounding success.

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HCyA6HIV2QQ]

