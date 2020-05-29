LSM Members Offer Community Outreach

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, May 29, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Leadership Southern Maryland is committed to supporting the community during the COVID-19 public health threat. LSM has raised more than $2,000 and has put that money to good use, showing support for the region’s health care sector through food drops, donations of face masks, and signs of encouragement.

LSM also salutes its member grads who are making an impact in the community during the pandemic.

Lee Capristo of LSM’s class of 2011 made masks and donated them to the St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services.

Christina Johannsen LSM’19, Jen Brown LSM’19, Sandy Dorsey LSM’19, and Ed Rule LSM’18 assembled 40 bagged lunches to be donated to The Mission and distributed to St. Mary’s County’s in-need population.

Ali Banholzer LSM’18 is supporting the community in several ways through her business MOSD Inc. (Wear Your Sprit Wearhouse). MOSD is printing free banners for restaurants to promote their curbside/delivery options. MOSD is also manufacturing masks. Masks are sized from infant to adult XL and they can be personalized. These are for sale so the company can keep its employees working, but a portion of all proceeds are donated to health care and first responders.

Leadership Southern Maryland would love to expand its focus in the coming months, but members need your help. You can donate here. If you have ideas on ways the group can help or to offer your services, contact Kristine.Wilcox@avian.com.

In other LSM news:

In response to the recent directives from federal and state government, Leadership Southern Maryland canceled scheduled events for May 2020, including its graduation. In addition, the eighth annual golf tournament originally slated for June 5 will be rescheduled for June 2021.