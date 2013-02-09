January 9, 2017

Lola Belle Presents Top 5 Valentine’s Day Gift Picks

Posted by on Saturday, February 9, 2013 · 1 Comment 

Lola Belle Co Valentine's Day
Posted for Lola Belle Co.
Choose Local
By Mallory Lengel

Still looking for something to get that special someone in your life for Valentines Day? Amy and Jaclyn have something for everyone at Lola Belle in Leonardtown. Their top 5 picks are featured below, but be sure to stop by the store for even more great gift or home decorating ideas.

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B5UrtVZTmMA]

lolabelleco.com

Comments
One Response to “Lola Belle Presents Top 5 Valentine’s Day Gift Picks”
  1. Laura Galloway says:
    February 14, 2013 at 1:50 pm

    I love the store and the women are great at helping you out. I like the different things you can find at Lola Bella

