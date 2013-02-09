Lola Belle Presents Top 5 Valentine’s Day Gift Picks

Posted by Mallory Lengel on Saturday, February 9, 2013 · 1 Comment

Posted for Lola Belle Co.

Choose Local

By Mallory Lengel

Still looking for something to get that special someone in your life for Valentines Day? Amy and Jaclyn have something for everyone at Lola Belle in Leonardtown. Their top 5 picks are featured below, but be sure to stop by the store for even more great gift or home decorating ideas.

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B5UrtVZTmMA]

lolabelleco.com

