Local Realtors Donate to Cancer Charity

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, December 20, 2021

From left are Jimmy Hayden, Patrick Hilwig, Connie Gunn, Kate Brown, and Kelly Raley.

It was an energetic night at the Hughesville American Legion Post as community members packed the house for a fundraiser unlike any other in Southern Maryland.

The Southern Maryland Association of Realtors hosted its seventh annual “Bras and Drawers for the Cause,” to support the nonprofit A Message of Hope cancer fund. After a record-breaking fundraiser two years ago, the association raised the bar once again, raising more than $17,911.

The event featured men and women dressing in decorated “bras and drawers” and a variety of costumes, dancing around the room in hopes of raising the most money for charity.

The event also featured a live auction, a silent auction, and balloon pops. Each balloon popped contained a ticket to win a gift card donated by local businesses.

“The night was a huge success,” said Tanya Redding, SMAR 2020 president and chairwoman of SMAR Cares. “Having our members and the community come together after a year that was so hard on all of us was phenomenal. We crushed our expectations, and the Southern Maryland community will be the ones who directly benefit from the generosity we saw.”

By the end of the night, SMAR’s members and affiliates had raised $16,120 for A Message of Hope and $1,791 for SMAR Cares, the charitable arm of the association.

On Oct. 26, 2021, SMAR Cares Director Connie Gunn was joined by SMAR’s community relations committee co-chair Patrick Hilwig, community relations committee member Kate Brown, SMAR’s community relations staff liaison Kelly Raley, and A Message of Hope President Jimmy Hayden to present a giant check for the donation.

“This was our best year yet. Helping A Message of Hope has always been one mission and SMAR Cares is excited we can continue to fulfill our role as one of their largest supporters, year after year,” Ms. Gunn said. “Helping local families throughout our community is one of the many things Realtors stand for.”

SMAR Cares is hoping to continue its charitable success with an even bigger event next year.

“This is the seventh year that they have been hosting this fundraiser,” Mr. Hayden said. “We really appreciate all the support we get from the Southern Maryland Association of Realtors.”

