Local Gymnasts Are Off to a Good Start

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, January 2, 2022

The St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy placed in its second competition of the season December 5, 2021, at the Gingerbread Invitational in Fruitland, MD.

St. Mary’s County was represented by 35 athletes from Levels 3-7 and Xcel Silver, Gold, and Platinum teams. Eight individual gymnasts placed in the top three All Around for their respective Level and Division, including three third-place, two second-place and three first-place finishers. Levels 3, 4, and 6 and Xcel Silver and Gold each earned second-place team overall while Xcel Platinum earned first-place team overall.

The gymnasts will be competing again next on the weekend of January 14-17, 2022, at the 2022 Hill’s Maryland Classic held at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover.

“We are extremely proud of our hard-working coaches and gymnasts who competed … and cannot wait to see what the rest of the season has in store,” said Arthur Shepherd, director of the county’s Department of Recreation & Parks.

For more information on St. Mary’s County Gymnastics, click here or call 301-862-1462.

The St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy is at 21770 FDR Blvd. A in Lexington Park.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7, Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700 / ExecDirector@stmaryscdc.org