Local Artist Sought for Hospital Mural

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown is a place for wellness, and when staff members take the stairs, they are taking steps toward a wellness goal. To inspire staff members to take the stairs, hospital leaders are looking for a local artist willing to donate time and talent to paint a mural in the main stairwell.

Staff members work long shifts indoors in the hospital, and the idea is to bring the outside in. The project is funded by the Healthiest Maryland Businesses Worksite Wellness Grant, aiming to get Marylanders moving. The nonprofit hospital is the second-largest employer in St. Mary’s County and supports more than 1,200 staff members through initiatives to help them live better. Taking the stairs is one great way to climb to better health.

“We hope a theme depicting Southern Maryland and our beautiful community will entice our associates and visitors to take extra steps each day,” said Andrea Hamilton, grants program coordinator and wellness committee member at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. “Painting the stairwell with calming scenes will revitalize this space for so many.”

The hospital will supply up to $750 in art supplies, with the time for the work donated by the artist. The artist will be recognized by having the work promoted on social media and by prominently signing the mural. The project needs to be finished by May 1, 2018, with work hours to be arranged with the local artist who is chosen.

“We will be so grateful to have this project completed — and very appreciative of the person who volunteers to create a lasting impact with their talent,” Ms. Hamilton said.

Artists must be 18 or older and can submit three samples from a portfolio when applying. Visit the MedStar St. Mary’s website to learn more and apply before Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

