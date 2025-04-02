Lineup Announced for 2025 Jazz Fest

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, April 2, 2025

The US Navy Commodores’ concerts are “an eclectic mix of traditional big band music, exciting jazz vocal arrangements and fresh new instrumental music written specifically for the Commodores of today,” reads the group’s website. The band is slated to perform July 11 at the St. Clement’s Island Museum. (US Navy photo)

Here’s the lineup for the 2025 Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival set for July 10-13 at the St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point museums.

The four-day event will feature nationally acclaimed jazz artists, Southern Maryland seafood, and Potomac River views. The festival, known for showcasing Southern Maryland’s culinary treasures alongside world-class jazz talent, has drawn nearly 1,000 attendees annually for a quarter of a century.

Thursday, July 10, 6-9pm: “A Jazz at Sunset Affair on the Potomac” at Piney Point Lighthouse. Enjoy live music by Higher Standards, local wines, seafood hors d’oeuvres and dancing under the stars. Tickets are $85 per person.

Friday, July 11, 5:30am-8pm: "Artful Harmonies: A Plein Air Celebration" at St. Clement's Island Museum. Artists can capture the beauty of the museum grounds for $10 per artist. Later that evening, a free "Jazz in the Neighborhood" concert will take place on the museum lawn, headlined by the US Navy Band, The Commodores, with an opening performance by the St. Mary's Ryken Jazz Band. Food trucks and vendors will be on site.

Saturday, July 12, noon-7pm: The Main Event at St. Clement's Island Museum features performances by Casual Groove, Rebecca Jade, Andréa Lisa, and Chelsey Green. Enjoy a selection of seafood and Southern Maryland cuisine, shop at jazzy vendor booths, and take a free water taxi to St. Clement's Island. Free admission to the museum is included. Tickets are $75 for general admission and $95 for VIP.

Sunday, July 13, 11am-1pm: Enjoy a jazz brunch and optional golf experience at the scenic Riverview Restaurant at Wicomico Shores Golf Course featuring live jazz music and food. Tickets are $50 per person or $90 per couple.

Sunday, July 13, various times during the day: Enhance your festival experience with a two-hour jazz cruise on the Potomac. Three cruises will depart from St. Clement's Island Museum, each featuring unique food, beverages, and live music by Sax Appeal. Tickets are $85 per person, with only 15 spots available per cruise.

General admission, VIP tickets, tickets to all events, including the jazz cruise are available at www.PotomacJazzFest.com.