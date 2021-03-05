Lex Park Winter Home Grown Market Open

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, March 5, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The Home Grown Farm Market in Lexington Park is holding winter markets on Saturdays through the end of March, when the regular market season begins.

Winter market hours are 10 am to 1 pm and weather permitting. If it’s snowing or ice, vendors won’t ask customers to venture out.

Regular products available include local meats, oysters, eggs, seasonal veggies, craft beer, mushrooms, Amish cheeses, honey, handmade soaps, canned goods, jams/jellies, and crafts.

The market is located at 21078 Three Notch Road south of Lexington Park. For more, visit the market’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/homegrownfarmmarket/.